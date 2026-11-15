3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Were Basically Perfect Pop Songs

Some songs seem like they are composed not by humans but by deities. The tracks seem so perfect, so free from blemish or error, that they must have been constructed by some melodically inclined gods or angels.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that seem flawless. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that were basically perfect pop songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede from ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ (1974)

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While this song starts off strangely, as if some cult of people are chanting, when the actual melody comes in, it feels as if this track was composed by artists living on some giant mountain somewhere, only deigning to give us humans some sort of catchy composition for the heck of it. Indeed, “Hooked On A Feeling” will have you hooked on the song itself. Blue Swede landed on a gem with this number. It gets in your mind and hangs out there like a millionaire in a hammock.

“Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest from ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ (1973)

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When you hear them, some melodies feel like they couldn‘t have been written by people. How could someone write a song so lovely and sticky as “Dancing In The Moonlight”. How could that be possible? Well, somehow it is. King Harvest gave the world a flawless track that has since stood the test of time. For more than 50 years, the human race has been rocking out to this glistening offering. And we’ve loved it every step of the way.

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” by Elvin Bishop from ‘Struttin’ My Stuff’ (1976)

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It’s funny—a simple turn of a phrase can turn an artist into a legend. And in many ways, that’s what happened with “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” by Elvin Bishop. The song hinges on a memorable chorus—yes, just a few words—that you simply can’t get out of your head once you hear it. And that’s the signature of a perfect pop song. It takes up space in your brain immediately and for as long as it wants.

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