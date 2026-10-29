3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s We Bet You Sing All the Time in the Shower

Singing in the shower is as human as it gets. It’s a moment to remember who you are and what you like without any perceived judgment from the outside world. Singing in the shower is a chance for you to be you.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that were perfect for the occasion. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s we bet you sing all the time in the shower.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede from ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ (1974)

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Singing in the shower is often about the chorus of the song at hand. The verses can be so-so, as you can forget some of the words and it doesn’t totally matter. But where a singer can really shine while washing their hair is when the chorus on a track kicks in. That’s when you can hit the high notes; that’s when you can really show your vocal range. And on “Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede, the chorus is prime for shower time. You can use your falsetto voice and smack your bathroom ceiling with your powerful vocals.

“Feelings” by Morris Albert from ‘After We’ve Left Each Other’ (1974)

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Speaking of feelings, this is another tune perfect for the shower. It’s another song you can use your falsetto voice to sing. It’s another song about emotions, about how you feel inside. Sure, when it was released, this track by Morris Albert was considered a novelty song. But that doesn’t make it any less fun to sing in the shower. Indeed, shower singing time doesn’t have to be serious all the time. It just has to scratch that performance itch we all get from time to time.

“Love Hurts” by Nazareth from ‘Hair Of The Dog’ (1975)

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Oh boy, get your voice warmed up for this one. As you’re scrubbing the day off in the shower, this is a terrific tune to sing. We all know the pains of love. So, to belt out a few lyrics about it all while you’re cleaning yourself off—well, that’s one of the small pleasures a person can enjoy during the workweek. So, let yourself sing! Let yourself tell your whole darn apartment building about love and how it can hurt!

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