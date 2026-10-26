3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s We Hear All the Time in Dentist Offices

Have you had to get a cavity filled recently? If so, you probably noticed the stereo at your local dentist’s office. Between the drilling and the filling, you likely heard music playing above. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below.

We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day you’ll hear when you’re lying back in the dentist chair as they’re doing their work. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s we hear all the time in dentist offices.

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“Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight from ‘Mr. Big Stuff’ (1971)

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This is the perfect song for the dentist office. Why? Well, it’s famous, it’s inoffensive, it’s catchy, and everyone loves it. Truly, it’s rare to find a track with all of those indispensable qualities, but the 1971 offering “Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight fits the bill. Even if you’re getting a new filling or crown on a molar, you might find yourself tapping your toes when this tune comes on the stereo speakers. It’s practically science!

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1970)

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If there’s one thing that dentist offices love, it’s classic rock. They may play the stuff on low volume, but they love it nevertheless. It’s as if the dentists are bartenders in some roadside saloon. They always play the big, buzzing stuff—songs like “Layla” by Derek & The Dominos. If you go in for a filling, chances are you will hear Eric Clapton pining away about some lost love. Yes, the song may barely be audible because dentists also love low volume, but it will play.

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede from ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ (1974)

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Dentist offices want you to feel carefree—well, as much as possible. They don’t want you thinking about the hands and drills in your mouth. That’s why they go out of their way to play good music. But the songs aren’t just good; they somehow try to make you feel lighter than air. If a song can make you feel like you’re floating, then maybe you’ll forget that a giant needle is stuck in your gums. That’s why you’ll likely hear the effervescent “Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede the next time you lie back in that dentist chair.

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