3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s We Hear All the Time in Dentists’ and Doctors’ Offices

Sitting in the dentist or doctor’s office, music is important. People can feel nervous there, waiting for test results or waiting to see a nurse. Sometimes thinking of that dentist drill is enough to get your knees to knock.

But here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day we hear in these places—three songs that often ease our worries. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s we hear all the time in dentists’ and doctors’ offices.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Save Tonight” by Eagle-Eye Cherry from ‘Desireless’ (1997)

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There isn’t a person on Earth who dislikes this track. It’s smooth, soft, and easy to listen to. It’s also catchy and fun. Somehow Eagle-Eye Cherry nailed an almost impossible balance when he released “Save Tonight” in 1997. For those who grew up in the late 1990s, they know. This track was ubiquitous on the radio and television. Fans of shows like MTV’s Total Request Live saw the music video for the tune constantly. And today, you can still hear it often in waiting rooms.

“Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega from ‘A Little Bit Of Mambo’ (1999)

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In the late 1990s, there was a big dance craze. For whatever reason, people were wearing pinstripe suits and swing dancing in public as if it was the 1920s. In truth, it was quite the spectacle. And one person who benefited from that was singer Lou Bega. His hit single, “Mambo No. 5”, was all over the airwaves. Like Eagle-Eye Cherry, Bega became a star on shows like MTV’s TRL. We all knew his face, we all knew his voice. It was almost Pavlovian—when Bega came on the air, our toes began to tap. That energy is valuable in a potentially stressful doctor’s office or dentist’s waiting room. Anything to put a smile on a patient’s face is more than welcome.

“Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something from ‘Home’ (1994)

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This song certainly put grins on the faces of people in the 1990s. And it continues to today. Just go to your local dentist’s office and see how this track puts people at ease during tough days. No one wants to get a filling or have an X-ray done. So songs like the 1994 offering, “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something, can really help. They’re so catchy and so beloved that they can make you forget about the cavity filling waiting for you.

Photo by Patrick Ford/Redferns