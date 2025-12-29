3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That I Truly Wanted More From

The 1990s offered music fans a lot, including one-hit wonders. In many ways, the era was one of the most eclectic decades in history, presenting a plethora of sounds to music fans—all on display in stores like Tower Records or Sam Goody. But alas, how the times change.

Below, we wanted to explore three songs from that bygone era that we loved, a trio of tunes by artists that we knew we wanted to hear more from as soon as we first heard their work. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s we wanted to go all in on.

“There She Goes” by The La’s from ‘The La’s’ (1990)

It’s hard to predict when a catch tune will leap out of your guitar, jump off the piano, or spring from your pen and notepad. But when it does, thank the lucky stars. We can only believe that the folks from The La’s got down on their knees to praise the constellations when they came up with this indelible track. It’s one to remember, it’s one to be thankful for, it’s one that won’t leave your brain, and it’s one that makes us want more from the band!

“Unbelievable” by EMF from ‘Schubert Dip’ (1991)

You can imagine EMF coming up with this song in the studio and going wild with it. When you find a song that just sticks to your ribs, there is little that’s more exciting. And that’s exactly what the band discovered when they composed this tune. Indeed, the chorus says it all—it’s nearly unbelievable. And yet it exists, and yet we get to enjoy it whenever we want. We only wish there were more!

“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” by Crash Test Dummies from ‘God Shuffled His Feet’ (1993)

When you hear Brad Roberts’ deep voice on this song, you start to imagine a multi-decades-long career where the singer is known for not only his breakout single with his Canadian-born band Crash Test Dummies, but he’s also known for his woodgrain-sounding covers of songs like “My Way” or “Billie Jean”. And yet, Roberts is not a mainstay in popular culture today—that’s a crying shame! His performance on “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” is simply unforgettable.

Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage