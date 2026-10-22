3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s We Know You Sing All the Time in the Shower

Music from the 1990s makes for the perfect shower soundtrack. The songs are familiar, yet different compared to what’s currently on the radio. They’re nostalgic, but they often feature vocals even novice singers can attempt.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that are super fun to sing. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s we know you sing all the time in the shower.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Unbelievable” by EMF from ‘Schubert Dip’ (1991)

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Some songs you can practically hear in your head as soon as you see their title. And “Unbelievable” by EMF is one of those songs. But because of that, the track is perfect for the shower. You don’t need to think while you’re singing along. You can mumble through the verses and then go full-blast when the chorus hits. That’s often the most satisfying shower singing experience. When the chorus really hits, there is nothing better!

“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” by Crash Test Dummies from ‘God Shuffled His Feet’ (1993)

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This is a fun one to sing in the shower for two reasons. First, the chorus is especially easy to sing. It’s just a few bars of simple humming. Second, Crash Test Dummies lead singer Brad Roberts has one of those voices that invites you in. The timbre of it is warm, and the register is low. You don’t have to be Whitney Houston or Mariah Carey to sing the notes on this tune. You just have to have fun with it and hum along.

“Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)” by Us3 from ‘Hand On The Torch’ (1992)

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This track is fun to sing, rap, whatever. It’s a romp. All you have to do is let the rhythm play and let your mouth bounce along with the words like a ball on a string. It may take some time to master the verses, but once you do, it’s like a roller-coaster ride for your tongue. For those who grew up in the early 1990s, this song was a radio mainstay. It would come on the airwaves seemingly every hour. Back then, it was easy to memorize. And today, that’s what makes it so fun to sing along with while shampooing your hair.

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