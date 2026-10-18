3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Were Somehow No. 1 Hits

In the 2000s, music was changing. While the decade prior prioritized grunge, jam bands, and alt-rock, the 2000s opened with a bang of pop music, biting hip-hop, and other styles that raced up the charts.

Here below, we wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that garnered a great number of fans. These are three songs that found an audience—and then some. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s that were somehow No. 1 hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Lean Back” by Terror Squad featuring Fat Joe and Remy from ‘True Story’ (2004)

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In the early 2000s, producer Scott Storch was having a moment. He was the beatmaker behind a number of popular rap songs from artists like Lil Wayne and 50 Cent. But perhaps his most memorable cut from the time period was “Lean Back” by Terror Squad. The strings-driven, brooding tune had millions dancing in the clubs and a number more listening as they got all dressed up to head out for the evening. Indeed, the track, in many ways, defined an era of nightlife, which is why the track went all the way to the top at No. 1.

“Bad Day” by Daniel Powter from ‘Daniel Powter’ (2005)

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We’ve all had bad days. That’s why this song from Daniel Powter is genius. It’s not the lyrics, per se, that surprise us. It’s that it took this long for an artist to put the idea on paper. Powter must have known it. As soon as his hands lifted up from the piano, as soon as he was done writing this tune, he must have exhaled deeply. He must have known he had a hit on his hands. Perhaps he was surprised more than anyone else—he’d actually done it! Then all he had to do was watch the song rocket up the Billboard Hot 100 to No. 1.

“This Is Why I’m Hot” by Mims from ‘Music Is My Savior’ (2007)

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In creative writing classes, teachers tell students to “show, not tell”. That means offering the reader a scene, not an explanation. Well, in many ways, Mims breaks that rule. The chorus to this song goes against that central maxim. But he succeeds anyway! Rules were meant to be broken, it would seem! Mims’ confidence had him in the limelight in the 2000s. His assured feelings saw his tune “This Is Why I’m Hot” land at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It would seem that the New York City-born rapper was right all along!

Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage