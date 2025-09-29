3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s Who Should Have Been Huge

The 2000s were an interesting time in music. If you think about it, what was the era? There were certainly some big stars, from Eminem to Amy Winehouse, who made millions of people fall in love with albums and singles. But the decade was also something of a transitional one between the 90s and the rest of the century.

It was easy to forget about lots of things post-9/11. As such, certain performers may have been lost in the cracks. Below, we wanted to take a look at three one-hit wonders from the era who enjoyed some success but who frankly should have had more. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s who should have been huge.

Crazy Town

For those who weren’t around for the late 90s and early 2000s, the string of years was saturated in songs that blended rock and rap. It was the result of all those kids who grew up with 80s and 90s hip-hop and their parents’ classic rock records. It was a strange time, but looking back, there were some great songs out, including the 2000 single “Butterfly” by Crazy Town. If Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit could get the love, why not them?

Incubus

Much of what was said above about Crazy Town could be said about Incubus. On the band’s 2000 single, “Drive”, they blended acoustic guitar with record scratches and vocals befitting your favorite ballad. It was quite the mishmash, and it was a song that fans adored. So, why couldn’t they get more shine? More love? Sometimes the public can be fickle and there is no accounting for taste…

Howie Day

When the digital file-sharing era rose to popularity in the early 2000s, there were a few big stars associated with it. College file sharers knew names like O.A.R. and Dispatch. But then there was Howie Day, the solo acoustic performer with a voice like a chameleon. He could channel everyone from Bono to Dave Matthews. But when he hit the mainstream, he seemed to favor glossy production instead of the gritty underground sounds people knew him for. Still, he got his Top 40 Billboard hit on the Hot 100. All’s well that ends well!

Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images