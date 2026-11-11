3 One-Hit Wonders Most People Learn to Sing Before They Turn 10

Certain songs you just hear and learn at a young age. For whatever reason, they are always on the radio. Or perhaps your parents sing them around the house. Or maybe your older siblings just love to play their records loudly.

But whatever the reason, you learned them. And it’s those songs that we wanted to dive into and explore below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders most people learn to sing before they turn 10.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rockin’ Robin” by Bobby Day from ‘Rockin’ With Robin’ (1958)

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When you’re young, and you hear this song, there is no resisting that little tweet-tweeting bird. Indeed, when you’re a kid, and you hear the robin singing in the background of this catchy track, you’re instantly hooked by it. Of course, the music and singing on this number are good, too. They are reminiscent of a bygone time, an era when recordings were done on tape and transferred over to wax. Streaming? No, thank you. That was where the birds did their baths. Not where the music came from.

“Lollipop” by Ronald & Ruby (Single, 1958)

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Kids love candy. Duh! So, any song that highlights those sweet confections generally grabs a young person’s ear. Enter: “Lollipop” by Ronald & Ruby. Like the song above, this track reminds us of the distant past. A time when kids ran down to the corner candy store and spent a nickel on confections they could eat all day. Ah, to be young. Ah, memories. Today, no matter the generational difference, this is still a tune kids love and remember almost instantly after they’ve heard it even just once.

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

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We’ve talked about tweeting birds. We’ve talked about candy. Now, let’s talk about a pack of dancing monsters on Halloween. Yes, there is most assuredly a reason why kids love and remember “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett. Not only do they hear it often every October 31, but the lyrics and characters in the tune are easily memorable, even for young minds. Who doesn’t enjoy picturing Frankenstein partying with Dracula or a werewolf cutting a rug with a mummy?

Photo by Charlie Gillett/Redferns