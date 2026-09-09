3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s No One Else on Earth Could Have Written

A song is supposed to be unique. A song should have a perspective, a point of view, something to say. At the end of the day, a song should offer a singular vision. Well, these songs below certainly do. Indeed, these tunes aren’t like anything else. No songs before or after them have ever come close. That’s just a fact. These are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s no one else on Earth could have written.

“The Humpty Dance” by Digital Underground from ‘Sex Packets’ (1990)

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Just take a look at the song title above for a moment. We’ll wait… Could you have thought of that one in a million years? No, us either. But that’s just one of the many examples of why the late Shock G of Digital Underground remains one of the most unique and innovative artists in hip-hop music history. From his fake nose to his cartoonish voice, Shock G knew how to stand out in a crowd. (Fun fact: Tupac Shakur was one of his former backup dancers!) Indeed, Digital Underground’s 1990 track “The Humpty Dance” is excellent and unlike anything else.

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“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice from ‘To The Extreme’ (1990)

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If there was an “unlike anyone else” Hall of Fame, then Vanilla Ice would have to be inducted on the first ballot. The rapper from the early 1990s wrote, recorded, and released one of the most famous songs of all time. But the only trouble is that the track is famous today both for its talent and its unintentional comedy. People like to snicker at Vanilla Ice as much as they like to bob their heads at his unique artistry. Well, either way, this tune hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains totally singular.

“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” by Crash Test Dummies from ‘God Shuffled His Feet’ (1993)

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If you were a record executive in the mid-1990s and a band came into your office with an idea for a song with a chorus that was just humming, what would your instinct be? We would have thrown them out, too! Well, somehow the Canadian-born band known as The Crash Test Dummies won out, and their tune “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” with the simple humming chorus made it out into the world. It also became a hit in 1993. Amazing! No other band has a similar history.

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