3 Punk Rock Songs You Can Sing to Pump Yourself up Before a Weekend Workout

It’s not always easy to get out of bed and work out. Sometimes you would rather do anything in the world other than go to the gym, lift weights, and run on that dang treadmill. Well, music can help.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three songs that are known to hype up gym rats. Indeed, these are three punk rock songs we know you sing to pump yourself up before a weekend workout.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by Ramones from ‘Ramones’ (1976)

Play video

As soon as you hear the buzzing electric guitar on this song, your feet fly out of bed. It’s practically science. Indeed, the New York City-born punk rock band knew what they were doing when they wrote these energetic, lively tracks. More than just music, songs by Ramones are like jumper cables for your heart. Everything in your system is electrified by the rhythms, melodies, and vocals. If you ever had trouble deciding whether or not to get to the gym, just put this song on and let it guide you there.

“London Calling” by The Clash from ‘London Calling’ (1979)

Play video

More than just a jolt of energy, “London Calling” by The Clash is a mood. It’s practically a lifestyle. In that way, it’s beyond inspiring. It’s urgent. It’s clarifying. When a song makes you want to be a better person and live a better, more informed life, then it also often makes you want to be more fit. It’s not about appearance; it’s about endurance. It’s about strength. It’s about knowing what you can do at the end of the day and pushing through your limits. That’s totally punk rock!

“Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill from ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah’ (1993)

Play video

Rebellion is often at the heart of punk rock music. And nowhere is that more evident than on the 1993 track, “Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill. The song is as much a roar as it is a piece of sonic entertainment. Ever since its release, the track has been hyping up audiences. It puts a snarl on their lips. And when it comes time to work out, this tune is perfect. It can’t help but fill you with a strong sense of urgency.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images