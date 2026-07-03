3 Songs From the Late 1970s That Will Turn Anyone Into a Punk Rock Fan

Punk rock makes you feel good. It’s like exercise for your mind. The music will have your brain jumping up and down, sweating and giggling the whole time. The stuff is one part-release and one part-entertainment. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that showcase punk rock’s genius. Indeed, these are three songs from the late 1970s that will turn anyone into a punk rock fan.

“I Fought The Law” by The Clash from ‘The Clash’ (1977)

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If the essence of punk rock’s ethos is rebellion, then this song sums up that vibe perfectly. To shake your fist at the establishment—that’s all an underdog can do. But then, of course, the underdog rarely wins. That’s why they are the underdog. So, when the British-born band The Clash talks about fighting the law and losing out to them—chef’s kiss. Indeed, this rambunctious 1977 offering from the group is one of the most essential punk rock tracks ever.

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Rebellion takes many forms. Sometimes it is fighting the establishment, and sometimes it is fighting reality. On this song from the legendary New York City punk rock band, the Ramones talk about what it’s like to go a little nuts internally. But isn’t that the best part of being an artist? You can create any sort of reality you want. You can play any role, fight any standard. Punk rock makes that clear. And the Ramones did it expertly on this wildly catchy track.

“God Save The Queen” by The Sex Pistols from ‘Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols’ (1977)

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The legend of The Sex Pistols will never die. The punk rock group only released one album, and yet it remains perhaps the pinnacle of the style. The British-born band boasts so much bravado it’s almost hard to believe. And yet, here they are. Of course, every fan laments the fact that there wasn’t more music. But perhaps one and done is enough. Perhaps there is no following up on perfection. The Sex Pistols said what they needed to say and bounced.

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