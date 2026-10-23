3 Songs From 1984 That Make Me Believe In True Love

So many great love songs came out in the 1980s. The entire decade is filled with romantic songs, including these three tunes. All out in 1984, they are romantic enough to make almost anyone believe in true love.

“Stuck On You” by Lionel Richie

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Lionel Richie is the only writer of “Stuck On You”. The No. 1 song is part of Can’t Slow Down, Richie’s sophomore solo album.

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“Stuck On You” says, “Needed a friend / And the way I feel now I guess / I’ll be with you till the end / Guess I’m on my way / Mighty glad you stayed.”

Can’t Slow Down was a pivotal album for Richie. The record also includes “All Night Long (All Night)”, “Hello”, and “Penny Lover”, which were all No. 1 singles for Richie. “Stuck On You” stayed at the top of the charts for five weeks.

Interestingly, “Stuck On You” also reached the Top 25 on the country chart. Three years later, Richie returned to country radio, this time with “Deep River Woman”. Richie sings that song, from his Dancing On The Ceiling album, with Alabama. In 2012, Richie released a new version of “Stuck On You” with Darius Rucker for Richie’s Tuskegee record. That collaboration was nominated for a CMA Award.

“Almost Paradise” by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson

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Loverboy’s Mike Reno and Heart’s Ann Wilson team up for “Almost Paradise”. The song is part of the soundtrack for the blockbuster film, Footloose, starring Kevin Bacon. The song was written by Eric Carmen and Dean Pitchford.

The chorus of “Almost Paradise” says, “Almost paradise / We’re knockin’ on heaven’s door / Almost paradise / How could we ask for more? / I swear that I can see forever in your eyes / Paradise.“

Several other songs also became hits from Footloose, including the title track, plus “Let’s Hear It For The Boy”, “Holding Out For A Hero”, “Dancing In The Sheets”, “Somebody’s Eyes”, and more.

“Cover Me” by Bruce Springsteen

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Few Bruce Springsteen songs are as overtly romantic as “Cover Me”. Written solely by Springsteen, “Cover Me” is part of his iconic Born In The U.S.A. record.

“Cover Me” starts with, “The times are tough now, just getting tougher / This old world is rough, it’s just getting rougher / Cover me, come on baby, cover me.”

Interestingly, Springsteen actually wrote this song for Donna Summer. But after demoing it with his famous E Street Band, he decided to keep it for himself. Instead, Springsteen wrote “Protection”, which Summer includes on her eponymous 1982 project.

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