On This Day in 1984, Bruce Springsteen Released the Album That Made Him a Global Pop Superstar

On this day (June 4) in 1984, Bruce Springsteen released Born in the U.S.A. The album’s synth-laden pop production marked a major sonic shift for the heartland rock pioneer. It quickly became Springsteen’s most successful album, topping charts around the world. As a result, the already well-known singer/songwriter became a pop star and international sensation.

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Springsteen released his breakthrough album, Born to Run, in 1975. The LP introduced him to a global audience, and its title track was the first to break into the top 40 of the Hot 100. He continued to garner praise from fans and critics alike with his subsequent releases. Then, Born in the U.S.A. brought him a new level of praise and fame.



Springsteen summed up the album’s impact on his life and career in his 2016 memoir Born to Run. “Born in the U.S.A. changed my life, gave me my largest audience, forced me to think harder about the way I presented my music, and set me briefly at the center of the pop world,” he wrote.

The album produced seven singles, including “I’m on Fire,” “Glory Days,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and the title track. All of them reached the top 10, a feat none of his previous releases had managed. Additionally, the extensive tour supporting the new album was marked by sold-out arenas across the United States. In short, Springsteen achieved a new level of fame in 1984.

Bruce Springsteen Discusses Fame, Breaking New Ground

During his Born in the U.S.A. tour, Bruce Springsteen sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about the new album and how it had changed his life. He also shed some light on the choices he made going into the album.

Springsteen is a legend who helped develop working-class heartland rock before popularizing it with this LP. However, he wasn’t afraid to break out of the box he’d seemingly built for himself. For instance, he released dance remixes of “Dancing in the Dark” and “Cover Me” produced by Arthur Baker.

“I heard this dance mix of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ on the radio, and it was incredible,” he said when asked why he chose to release the remixes. “It sounded like fun, so I hooked up with Arthur. He’s a character and a great guy. He had another fellow with him, and they were really pretty wild. They’d get on the mixing board and just crank them knobs. The meters were going wild,” he added.

“It doesn’t make living easier,” Springsteen said about his new level of success and financial gains. “But it does make some aspects of your life easier. You don’t have to worry about rent, you can buy things for your folks, and help your friends. And you can have a good time,” he added.

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