3 Songs From the 1970s That Feel Like a Perfect Saturday Night

These 1970s songs will put you in a party mood from the first note. You won’t be able to escape the dance floor when these come on. You’ll be a willing captive, keeping the energy up until you just can’t anymore.

These hits encapsulate the fun-loving energy of disco, this era’s pop music. These kinds of sounds were inescapable in culture. Even when they are played today, they dredge up a sense of carefree nostalgia.

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[RELATED: 5 Hit Songs From 1979 That Will Transport You to Your Younger Years]

“Dancing Queen” — ABBA

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We’re starting with a classic 1970s good-time song: ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”. This song has filled dance floors for decades, becoming shorthand for “Get up out of your chair and scream along to this track.” It’s impossible to shake the effects of this song, which makes it the perfect party fuel for a Saturday night.

“Anybody could be that guy / Night is young and the music’s high / With a bit of rock music, everything is fine / You’re in the mood for a dance,” the lyrics read, setting the mood. A song doesn’t get much more perfect for a party than this one.

“Fantasy” — Earth, Wind & Fire

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Next up is another 1970s party staple: Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Fantasy.” Though “September” remains their biggest anthem, this mid-tempo offering is just as infectious.

“Every man has a place / In his heart, there’s a space / And the world can’t erase his fantasies / Take a ride in the sky / On our ship, fantasize / All your dreams will come true right away,” the lyrics read. This track is the ticket to get the blood pumping and keep you going through a night out.

“Young Hearts Run Free” — Candi Staton

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This disco classic could appease any listener. No one can listen to this track and not feel like having a good time. No dance floor is safe when this staple is played.

Though the beat is jubilant, the lyrics are depressing. Staton warns against settling down. In her view, getting married is just inviting future unhappiness. “Oh, young hearts run free / Never be hung up / Hung up like my man and me / My man and me,” the lyrics read. Even though this song is down in the dumps, the beat makes up for any sour mood. In fact, it’s impossible to keep a frown when this 1970s staple plays.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images)