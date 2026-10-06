5 Hit Songs From 1979 That Will Transport You to Your Younger Years

Music has impressive teleportative qualities, transporting listeners back to years gone by—and, in some cases, years that have yet to even happen. For baby boomers coming into adulthood in the 1970s, they had a wellspring of music to soundtrack their memories, identities, and dreams. But even if you weren’t living and jiving in the 70s, these hit songs from 1979 have a way of teleporting anyone who listens back to their younger years.

“Y.M.C.A.” by Village People

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For baby boomers who saw dancefloors transform in real time as the arm-waving tidal wave of “Y.M.C.A.” spread over the country, this Village People classic is a surefire way to teleport back to your younger years. This was back when the song was still an unironic success, and not just something you feel like you have to do at every function with a DJ.

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“Le Freak” by Chic

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Chic released “Le Freak” as a single in September 1978, and its infectious groove kept it among the hit songs of 1979, too. Even those who weren’t around to hear this song when it first came out can appreciate the kind of uninhibited freedom that comes with feeling “c’est chic.” As even the song says, “Young and old are doing it, I’m told / Just one try, and you, too, will be sold.”

“I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick

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Cheap Trick’s anthem for yearning is something we’ve all been able to relate to at one point or another. But it seems especially prevalent in our youth, when love feels so intensely wonderful and painful all at once. What better message to deliver (even telepathically) to a crush than “I want you to want me, I need you to need me, I’d love you to love me, I’m beggin’ you to beg me.”

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” by KISS

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This entry in our list of teleportative hit songs from 1979 might be truer for those who actually witnessed KISS buy into the disco craze of the late 70s. They certainly weren’t alone—The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd did it, too. And going back to the time when the hard rock icons from Detroit dabbled on the dance floor inevitably conjures memories for those who were dancing to this Top 40 hit in real time.

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

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Well, “Do you remember”? Earth, Wind & Fire’s hit single “September” is one of those songs that makes you wistfully think back to romantic nights of yesteryear, whether that year was 1979 or 2009. For some of us, we can remember dancing to this track when it was still fresh on the market. For others, the lyrics themselves invite us to teleport back to younger years in our minds.

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