3 Songs From the 1980s That Feel Like a Warm Sunday Morning

These 1980s songs feel like perfect Sunday morning staples. They have the right energy to help you start your day in a retro way: comforting and nostalgic. Revisit these songs next time you’re in the mood for a slow-burning morning, with the perfect playlist to help wake you up.

[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” — Crowded House

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“There is freedom within, there is freedom without / Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup / There’s a battle ahead, many battles are lost / But you’ll never see the end of the road while you’re traveling,” the lyrics to Crowded House’s 1980s classic read. This song is a gentle listen from start to finish, making it the perfect addition to any slow morning.

The chorus is anthemic enough to keep the listener engaged, but nothing too excitable. It’s the perfect mix of memorability and lyrical reflection. Next time you need to be eased into your day, revisit “Don’t Dream It’s Over”. It’ll be just the ticket to set the mood.

“You Make My Dreams” — Hall & Oates

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This song is for livelier listeners on a Sunday morning. It’s a head-bopping classic that will get anyone amped up for the day. Good luck being down in the dumps when this 1980s staple comes on.

“What I want, you’ve got / And it might be hard to handle / But like the flame that burns the candle / The candle feeds the flame,” the lyrics read. This is one of those familiar favorites that we can never skip over when it comes on. It’s the perfect song for getting your day started right.

“Everywhere” — Fleetwood Mac

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This glittering 1980s Fleetwood Mac song is another that requires a full listen every time it comes on. You can’t just play this song in the background; it pulls focus no matter the situation. If this track came on during a Sunday morning stroll, you’d instantly lock in, ready to absorb all the energy it brings.

“Can you hear me calling out your name? / You know that I’m falling and I don’t know what to say / I’ll speak a little louder, I’ll even shout / You know that I’m proud, and I can’t get the words out,” the lyrics read, as Christine McVie lulls the listener into a blissful, lovelorn state.

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