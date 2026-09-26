3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Places of commerce prefer their customers to be in a good mood. That’s why they always play the best (and albeit mellowest) songs in stores. If you’ve ever paid attention to the soundtrack while you shop, you know it’s true.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to showcase three songs from back in the day that play often in stores. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1980s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Africa” by Toto from ‘Toto IV’ (1982)

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This might be the strangest song in the history of YouTube to have garnered well over one billion streams on the platform. But of course, those numbers are merely a testament to the likability of this track. Indeed, “Africa” by Toto has long been a fan favorite since its release in 1982. It’s been covered by many and enjoyed by even more. You know who knows that? Grocery store playlist programmers. That’s why you hear it overhead so regularly while you pick up your items.

“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins from ‘Face Value’ (1981)

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Speaking of fan-favorite songs, “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins has to be one of the most famous and beloved classic rock tracks from the 1980s. Not only is it adored, but it is at the top of the list of songs you want to air-drum to. No one can resist air-drumming to the big breakdown about halfway through the song. That’s yet another reason it’s so great to listen to while you browse. The Phil Collins tune just puts you in a great mood. It’s practically science.

“Forever Young” by Rod Stewart from ‘Out Of Order’ (1988)

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Rod Stewart is one of those artists everyone digs. He may not be your favorite, but he’s not your least favorite, either. And it’s that quality that makes Stewart perfect for grocery store and shopping mall playlists. He’s not going to turn anyone away. With that voice? How could he? It’s too good! So, when you are looking to buy a new sweater, don’t be surprised to hear Stewart’s amazing, raspy voice overhead.

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