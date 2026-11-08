3 Songs Written by Dolly Parton That Became Incredible Hits for Other Artists

From the songs she wrote to her overall cultural impact, few artists have had the same success as Dolly Parton. Parton will go down in history as one of the most multi-faceted artists of all time. In addition to becoming a country music superstar, Parton was an actress, businesswoman, philanthropist, and more.

Dolly Parton was a gifted songwriter who had success recording several of her own songs. However, she also wrote songs that were recorded by other artists, including these three incredible hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Kentucky Gambler” by Merle Haggard

Play video

On Merle Haggard’s Keep Movin’ On record is “Kentucky Gambler”. Parton is the sole writer of this song. Haggard took this song all the way to the top of the charts.

A story song about a man who gives up everything he has to try his luck at gambling, “Kentucky Gambler” says in part, “Kentucky gambler, who’s going to raise your children in Kentucky / And who’s going to keep them fed and keep them shoes on their feet.“

Parton did record “Kentucky Gambler”, although she did not release it as a single. Parton’s version appears on her 1975 Bargain Store album. Haggard had a lengthy streak of No.1 singles in the 1970s, including this song.

“To Daddy” by Emmylou Harris

Play video

In 1978, Emmylou Harris had a Top 5 single with “To Daddy”. Harris includes this song on her Quarter Moon In A Ten Cent Town record.

“To Daddy” is a song about a woman who gives up everything to raise her children, without complaining. However, later she ultimately leaves, this time in search of her own happiness. The sad song ends with, “She never meant to come back home / If she did, she never did say so to daddy / Goodbye to daddy.”

“I Will Always Love You”

Play video

Of course, Dolly Parton had a big hit with her song “I Will Always Love You” when she released it in 1974 on her iconic Jolene album. But 18 years later, the song gained an entirely new fanbase, thanks to Whitney Houston. Houston recorded this song, written by Parton as a goodbye to Porter Wagoner, for the blockbuster Bodyguard film, starring Houston.

“I Will Always Love You” starts with, “If I should stay / I would only be in your way / So I’ll go but I know / I’ll think of you every step of the way / And I will always love you.”

Parton later recalled hearing Houston’s version of this song during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I had to pull off because I was afraid that I would wreck, so I pulled over quick as I could to listen to that whole song,” Parton remembered. “I could not believe how she did that. I mean, how beautiful it was that my little song had turned into that, so that was a major, major thing.”

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns