3 Top 10 Hits From 1963 That Every 60s Kid Alive Still Remembers Today

The early part of the 1960s produced some of the best songs of all time. Fortunately, they are songs that still sound great years later. These are three of the best Top 10 hits from 1963 that are so good it’s almost certain that every 60s kid still remembers them today.

“Mickey’s Monkey” by The Miracles

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The Miracles include “Mickey’s Monkey” on The Miracles Doin’ Mickey’s Monkey. It was written by Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Eddie Holland.

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The chorus of this feel-good song says, “C’mon let’s do the Mickey’s monkey, children / Let’s do the Mickey’s monkey / Let’s do the Mickey’s monkey, children / Let’s do the Mickey’s monkey, children.”

Interestingly, several other artists sing on the track to “Mickey’s Monkey”. The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, plus members of Martha & The Vandellas, The Temptations, and The Marvelettes all sing on this song.

“18 Yellow Roses” by Bobby Darin

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“18 Yellow Roses” is the title track of a record Bobby Darin also released in 1963. Darin wrote “18 Yellow Roses” by himself.

“18 Yellow Roses” is a story song about a guy finding out that the woman he loves is leaving him for someone else. The chorus says, “Eighteen yellow roses came today / Eighteen yellow roses in a pretty bouquet / When the boy came to the door / I didn’t know what to say / But eighteen yellow roses came today.”

After “18 Yellow Roses”, Darin released more than a dozen singles before returning to the Top 10 one more time. In 1966, Darin released “If I Were A Carpenter”, Darin’s last big hit.

“Be My Baby” by The Ronettes

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The Ronettes’ first big hit is “Be My Baby”. The multi-platinum single is on Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes, the group’s only studio album. It was written by Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, and Phil Spector.

The singalong chorus says, “So won’t you, please / Be my little baby / Say you’ll be my darlin’ / Be my baby now / Whoa.“

The only other Top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that The Ronettes had also came in 1963, with “Sleigh Ride”, a Christmas song. However, The Ronettes did have other R&B hits throughout their career, including “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking In The Rain”.

“Be My Baby” has been covered multiple times, including by Shaun Cassidy. His version was released as a single in 1977. In 1964, The Beach Boys released “Don’t Worry Baby” as a response to this song.

Photo by PoPsie Randolph/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images