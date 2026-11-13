3 Top 10 Hits From 1973 That Every 70s Kid Alive Still Remembers Today

The music throughout all of the 1970s will always stand out. So many incredible songs were released within the decade, including the three Top 10 hits from 1973. They are all so good, it’s almost guaranteed that every 70s kid alive still remembers them today.

“Sing” by The Carpenters

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The Carpenters’ first single they released in 1973 is “Sing”. On the duo’s Now & Then album, Joe Raposo is the only writer of this song.

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“Sing” actually began as a popular song for the children’s TV show, Sesame Street. The feel-good song says, “Don’t worry that it’s not / Good enough for anyone / Else to hear / Just sing, sing a song.”

Before The Carpenters had a Top 10 hit with “Sing”, Barbra Streisand had a Top 30 hit on Billboard’s Easy Listening chart with a medley of this song and “Make Your Own Kind Of Music”.

“Loves Me Like A Rock” by Paul Simon

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“Loves Me Like A Rock” is part of Paul Simon’s There Goes Rhymin’ Simon record. Simon wrote all ten songs on There Goes Rhymin’ Simon by himself, including “Loves Me Like A Rock”.

Although it may seem like a love song, “Loves Me Like A Rock” is actually an ode to his mother. The song says, “Oh, she loves me like a rock / She rock me like the rock of ages / And she loves me / She love me, love me, love me, love me.”

Simon only had one other Top 10 hit from There Goes Rhymin’ Simon. Before releasing “Loves Me Like A Rock”, Simon released “Kodachrome”. Both “Kodachrome” and “Loves Me Like A Rock” reached the Top 5.

“Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder

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The first single Stevie Wonder released from his Innervisions album is “Higher Ground”. Wonder wrote this feel-good song by himself.

“Higher Ground” says, “I’m so darn glad He let me try it again / ‘Cause my last time on earth, I lived a whole world of sin / I’m so glad that I know more than I knew then / Going to keep on trying / ‘Til I reach my highest ground.”

Wonder wrote “Higher Ground” before he was seriously injured in a car accident in 1973. Still, the song took on new meaning after he was nearly killed.

“I would like to believe in reincarnation. I would like to believe there’s another life,” Wonder later said. He adds that he believes that sometimes “consciousness can happen on this earth a second time around.”

“I wrote ‘Higher Ground’ before the accident,” Wonder reveals. “Something must have been telling me that something was going to happen to make me aware of a lot of things and to get myself together.”

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