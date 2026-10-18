3 Top 40 Hits From 1973 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

So much great music came out throughout the 1970s, songs that people still listen to today. Among the incredible songs from the 1970s are these three hits from 1973. They are all so good, it’s almost a guarantee that every 70s kid knows them by heart today.

“Send A Little Love My Way” by Anne Murray

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Anne Murray’s “Send A Little Love My Way” is part of her Love Song album. The song was written by Henry Mancini and Hal David.

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“Send A Little Love My Way” says in part, “‘Cause everybody needs to be loved / And I’m no exception, I was born to reject rejection / If only for today Send a little love my way.”

Although many of Murray’s songs became hits at both the pop and country charts, “Send A Little Love My Way” did not do well at country radio. But the next single, “A Love Song”, also from Love Song, did well at both pop and country radio. “Send A Little Love My Way” earned a Golden Globe nomination since it was part of the film Oklahoma Crude, starring George C. Scott and Faye Dunaway.

“Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone” by The Temptations

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One of The Temptations’ most popular songs, “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone” is on their All Directions record. The song was written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong.

The chorus of “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone” says in part, “Papa was a rollin’ stone / Wherever he laid his hat was his home. / And when he died, all he left us was alone.”

“Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone” is The Temptations’ last No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Before The Temptations released “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone”, The Undisputed Truth first released it in 1972 as part of their Law Of The Land album.

“How Can I Tell Her” by Lobo

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Lobo (whose real name is Roland Kent LaVoie) includes “How Can I Tell Her” on his Calumet record. The song, written solely by Lobo, is about a man struggling to come clean about his feelings for another woman.

“How Can I Tell Her” says in part, “How can I tell her about you / Girl please tell me what to do / Everything seems right whenever I’m with you / So girl won’t you tell me how to tell her about you.”

After “How Can I Tell Her”, it took Lobo two more years and five more singles before he had another Top 30 hit. In 1975, Lobo’s “Don’t Tell Me Goodnight” became his last single to reach the Top 30.

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