3 Top 40 Hits From 1979 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

So many songs that came out at the end of the 1970s became truly timeless, although likely no one knew it at the time. Several great tunes were released at the end of the decade, including these three Top 40 hits from 1979. They are all so good, it’s almost certain that every 70s kid still knows them word for word today.

“Big Shot” by Billy Joel

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On Billy Joel’s 52nd Street record is “Big Shot”. Written solely by Joel, “Big Shot” is a song about someone who is living the high life, which also comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

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“Big Shot” says in part, “You had to have the last word, last night / You know what everything’s about / You had to have a white hot spotlight / You had to be a big shot last night.”

After “’Big Shot” was released, a rumor began circulating that Joel wrote it about a date he went on with Bianca Jagger. Bianca Jagger is the former wife of The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger. However, Joel says that is not at all accurate.

“I read that the song ‘Big Shot’ is said to be about a date I had with Bianca Jagger. I never had a date with Bianca Jagger,” Joel maintains.

“Through The Eyes Of Love” by Melissa Manchester

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Melissa Manchester’s “Through The Eyes Of Love” is part of the soundtrack for Ice Castles, a film that came out in 1978. One year later, Manchester released the song as a single. It also appears on Manchester’s Don’t Cry Out Loud album.

“Through The Eyes Of Love” was written by Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager. The romantic song says in part, “And now I do believe / That even in the storm we’ll find some light / Knowing you’re beside me / I’m all right.”

“Through The Eyes Of Love” was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

“Lonesome Loser” by Little River Band

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Little River Band’s own David Briggs is the only writer of “Lonesome Loser”. One of their most notable songs, “Lonesome Loser” is on their First Under The Wire record.

“Lonesome Loser” starts with the chorus, which says, “Have you heard about the lonesome loser / Beaten by the queen of hearts every time / Have you heard about the lonesome loser / He’s a loser, but he still keeps on tryin’.“

After releasing “Lonesome Loser”, Little River Band returned with “Cool Change”, one of their biggest hits.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns