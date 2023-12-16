The Meaning Behind Billy Joel’s Acid-Tongued Hit “Big Shot”

To discern the mood of Billy Joel’s 1979 hit “Big Shot,” you don’t have to get beyond the first 20 seconds of the song. It begins with a guitar riff that practically barks at its listeners, and when Joel starts singing, it’s immediately clear that he has lost his patience with someone. From the way he draws out the first word of the song, “Weeeelllll,” to the irritation that oozes out of the words “uptown” and “limousine,” Joel lets us know that he has had just about enough.

But enough of what? And who? Joel himself has given different answers to these questions when asked about the subject of his acerbic lyrics. Let’s sort out Joel’s own words about this song and see if there is a definitive way to understand this track from his album 52nd Street.

Who Is the “Big Shot?”

While Joel has been less than clear about the identity of the “big shot” he’s ripping in this song, there is no debate over the behaviors that have stoked his ire. This person is clearly a poser and social climber (Well, you went uptown ridin’ in your limousine / With your fine Park Avenue clothes / And they were all impressed with your Halston dress / And the people that knew at Elaine’s). There is also a substance abuse problem (You had the Dom Perignon in your hand / And the spoon up your nose) and a need to be the center of attention (You had to have a white-hot spotlight / You had to be a big shot last night).

Joel told biographer Fred Schruers that “Big Shot” was a general commentary on the late ‘70s disco scene, which he found distasteful due to its emphasis on celebrity and glamour. In other interviews, though, Joel has identified specific individuals he had in mind when writing the song. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2010, Joel said he wrote the song about Bianca Jagger, and specifically wrote it from what he imagined to be Mick Jagger’s perspective. With the reference to the “Halston dress” and by addressing the song’s subject as “honey,” it seems plausible that the song could be written from that vantage point, especially given that Bianca Jagger was well known as a patron of the famed Manhattan disco Studio 54.

Speaking to attendees at a Q&A session at Florida State University 14 years earlier, Joel gave a very different answer. He told the crowd, “I did a lot of research for this song,” suggesting that he engaged in the behaviors that he expressed so much scorn for in the lyrics. Then Joel went on to say that looking at himself in the mirror after a rough night was the inspiration for the lyrics.

Joel acknowledged at the Florida State event that the song was the product of “a combination of things” and cryptically added it was about somebody he “was very close to.” While we can never be sure of the exact identity of the “big shot,” we could reasonably guess that “all of the above” would be the correct answer.

The Impact of “Big Shot”

“Big Shot” was the second single released from 52nd Street, and it peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. 52nd Street was Joel’s first album to top the Billboard 200, as his 1977 breakthrough, The Stranger, stalled at No. 2 for six weeks due to the juggernaut that was the No. 1 Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. In 2010, “Big Shot” became one of 12 Billy Joel songs that could be downloaded for the game Rock Band 3.

Ultimately, the popularity of “Big Shot” likely has little to do with whether he is singing about Bianca Jagger, himself, or no one in particular. Joel’s biting lyrics and exasperated vocal delivery turn listening to “Big Shot” into a vicarious unloading of grievances for anyone who’s ever been fed up with someone (which, let’s face it, is everyone who has ever listened to the song). It’s also undeniably catchy, so it allows us to have a little fun while letting our frustrations out.

