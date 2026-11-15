4 Bands Formed in 1962 That Shaped Popular Music as We Know It

The early 1960s saw the beginning stages of rock ‘n’ roll’s evolution from star-based rockabilly and blues to full ensembles that expanded upon these two genres to include folk, soul, R&B, and pop as well. The Beatles hadn’t quite dominated the world yet, though they were laying the groundwork for their future ascent to stardom at this time. Meanwhile, these four bands formed in 1962 would also play a pivotal role in shaping popular music as we know it today.

The Rolling Stones

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Perhaps the most obviously influential band on this list is The Rolling Stones, a pioneering rock ‘n’ roll group that has stunned the world year after year with their impressive staying power. Indeed, when the world ends, and only the bugs and sea creatures are left, we’re assuming Mick Jagger and Keith Richards will be alive and kicking somewhere, too. This iconic group began playing as “The Rollin’ Stones” in the summer of 1962 and are still performing under the same name in the 2020s.

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The Animals

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Next on this list of iconic bands formed in 1962 is The Animals, which technically began as The Alan Price Combo. They adopted their new stage name shortly thereafter and proceeded to release multiple career- and genre-defining hits. Indeed, without The Animals, one could argue that Bob Dylan might not have gone electric three years later. After all, it was The Animals’ rendition of “House Of The Rising Sun” that convinced Dylan that rock ‘n’ roll and folk could co-exist.

The Hollies

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Like many other British rock bands of the early 1960s (The Beatles included), The Hollies started out as a ragtag group of schoolmates playing skiffle music. The Hollies made their official debut under this moniker in December 1962 in Manchester. As seasonal as the name might have felt at the time, the band named themselves The Hollies after Buddy Holly, not the Christmas-y plant. Notable songs of theirs include “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”, “Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress”, Searchin’”, and “Look Through Any Window”.

Booker T. & The M.G.’s

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While we most often think of pioneering rock bands as ones that have a lead singer, this isn’t a requisite for becoming an influential group in the popular music world. Booker T. & The M.G.’s proved as much when they burst onto the scene in the summer of 1962. What started as the house band for Stax Records in Memphis eventually became a star group in their own right, thanks to infectious grooves like “Green Onions” and “Time Is Tight”.

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