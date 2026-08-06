How Smoggy Conditions Led to a Classic by The Hollies

One of the songwriters recorded it first, and then one of the Everly Brothers took it on as well. But “The Air That I Breathe” only reached its full chart potential when The Hollies, experts at interpreting outside material, recorded the song in 1974.

That’s when it shot to the Top 10, giving The Hollies one of their last big hits. And then it paid off for the songwriters all over again a few decades later thanks to another hit that borrowed from it.

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The “Air” Up There

British musicians Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood were writing partners for years in the 60s and 70s, turning out songs for a variety of artists. Hammond also recorded his own stuff now and again. In fact, he took the first crack at “The Air That I Breathe” on an album that contained his biggest pop hit, “It Never Rains In Southern California”.

Hammond explained in interviews that the impetus for “The Air That I Breathe” was a girl who befriended him when he came to Los Angeles. As for the title, Hammond claimed in a BBC Radio interview (as reported by Songfacts) that Hazlewood came up with it because of the environmental issues the two men noted as Englishmen living in California:

“More than my story, it was because we lived in L.A., and for the first time in our lives, we were introduced by smog. And every time we woke up, we’d look at the Hollywood Hills, and there was like a yellow monster up there. And I think that was his reason for coming up with the line ‘the air that I breathe.’”

“Creep” into the Picture

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Phil Everly covered the song on his 1973 solo album Star Spangled Springer. The Hollies, whose exquisite harmonies were influenced by the Everly Brothers, asked to cover one of Phil’s songs. He told the band to have their go at any song they wished from the record, thinking that they’d choose one of his originals.

Instead, The Hollies went with “The Air That I Breathe”. The song shot to No. 6 in the US and made it all the way to No. 2 in Great Britain. But that wasn’t the last time that songwriters Hammond and Hazlewood would cash in via the smog-inspired classic that they’d written.

In 1992, Radiohead scored a breakout hit with the song “Creep”, featuring a bridge that they admitted was inspired by the melody of “The Air That I Breathe”. The band dutifully delivered a portion of the royalties to Hammond and the estate of Hazelwood, who passed away just a year prior to the release of “Creep”.

Behind the Lyrics of “The Air That I Breathe”

The lyrics of “The Air That I Breathe” begin with the narrator noting that he’s quite content. “Can’t think of anythin’ I need,” he admits, and then gives a grocery list of sorts mentioning all the creature comforts that he can do without. That’s because he has access to a special woman. “What more could I ask?” he asks after mentioning their lovemaking.

In fact, he’s so at ease that slumber overtakes him. He beckons his lover to join him there: “So sleep, silent angel, go to sleep.” The refrain makes it clear what sustains him: “All I need is the air that I breathe and to love you”.

“The Air That I Breathe” is a stellar song at the bare-bones level. And the quality that The Hollies brought to it, including Allan Clarke’s gentle lead vocal, the gleaming harmonies in the chorus, and Tony Hicks’ soulful lead guitar, pushed it to another level. Listeners have been inhaling the beauty of this song ever since.

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)