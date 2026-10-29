4 Carly Simon Songs That Are Still Songwriting Gold

Few songwriters have been as prolific as Carly Simon. Simon has written plenty of hits for herself, including these four songs. They are all so good, they still sound like songwriting gold today.

“That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be”

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“That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” is Simon’s first single. Out in 1971, it is the only song she released from her eponymous freshman record.

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Simon wrote “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” with Jacob Brackman. The song says, “But you say it’s time we moved in together / And raised a family of our own, you and me / Well, that’s the way I’ve always heard it should be / You want to marry me, we’ll marry.”

“That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” is Simon’s somewhat tainted view of marriage.

“When I first wrote it I thought it was an unusual thing for people to break up, and now all my friends are divorced,” she tells The Independent.

“Haven’t Got Time For The Pain”

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“Haven’t Got Time For The Pain” is also written by Simon and Brackman. The song is part of Simon’s Hotcakes record.

A song about finally finding true love, “Haven’t Got Time For The Pain” says in part, “You showed me how, how to leave myself behind / How to turn down the noise in my mind / Now I haven’t got time for the pain / I haven’t got room for the pain / I haven’t the need for the pain / Not since I’ve known you.”

Simon’s then-husband, James Taylor, plays on this song.

“You’re So Vain”

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Likely Simon’s most popular song, “You’re So Vain” is Simon’s first No. 1 single. Written solely by Simon, “You’re So Vain” came out in 1972.

The catchy chorus says, “You’re so vain, you probably think this song is about you / You’re so vain, I’ll bet you think this song is about you / Don’t you? Don’t you?”

“You’re So Vain” is on Simon’s No Secrets album, which is ironic since Simon for years refused to reveal who “You’re So Vain” was written about. Later, she said the second verse was about actor Warren Beatty. Mick Jagger sings background vocals on this song.

“Let The River Run”

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Simon wrote “Let The River Run” by herself. The song is part of the soundtrack for the blockbuster film Working Girl.

Released as a single in 1989, the empowering anthem says, “Let the river run / Let all the dreamers / Wake the nation / Come, the New Jerusalem.”

Simon won a Grammy Award for this song.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images