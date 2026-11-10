4 Famous Songs That Are Enlivened by the Presence of the Fantastically Funky Clavinet

We don’t hear it nearly as often these days as we should. But there was a time when the keyboard instrument known as the clavinet was a staple on songs from many different musical genres.

This list could have gone on endlessly with fantastic songs that utilized the instrument. We narrowed it down to four that will give you a good idea of the power of the clavinet.

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“Up On Cripple Creek” by The Band

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The Band utilized the clavinet on a few memorable occasions. They managed to tap into the funkier elements of the instrument when Garth Hudson played it on “This Wheel’s On Fire” from Music From Big Pink, their 1968 debut album. A year later, on their self-titled LP, Hudson once again played a clavinet part. Only this time he transformed the sound of the instrument by utilizing a wah-wah pedal on “Up On Cripple Creek”. It gave the clavinet more of a down-home feel than the urban churn it tended to evoke. That made it perfect for a song about a guy who’s so excited to see his Bessie that he has to yodel about it. Something about Hudson’s twangy riff and Levon Helm’s boisterous vocals fit perfectly together.

“Use Me” by Bill Withers

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Bill Withers was at the top of his game when he released this song in 1972. The song displayed a different side of the singer-songwriter, at least as far as his singles were concerned. He had previously demonstrated bluesy angst (“Ain’t No Sunshine”) and supportive empathy (“Lean On Me”). On “Use Me”, Withers gave us some playful lasciviousness. His narrator is just fine with being the sexual plaything of the girl he’s addressing, as long as he keeps getting pleasure out of it. The clavinet, played by Ray Jackson, plays into that vibe. Jackson interlocks with bassist Melvin Dunlap to form a ferocious groove. Withers rides on top of it all with smooth bravado.

“Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

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How much do you think sales of the Hofner Clavinet rose after people heard “Superstition”? When people listen to the song, it’s understandable if they get the impression that it’s a crack band helping out Wonder in concocting the groove. In actuality, it was all Stevie. He also played the drums, which are the first thing you hear. And he handles the bass via a Moog synthesizer. But the clavinet is what demands your attention. Wonder found one of those riffs that you could listen to forever without tiring of it. The horns just gild the lily even further, all while Wonder warns of the danger when “you believe in things that you don’t understand.”

“You Make Loving Fun” by Fleetwood Mac

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Lindsey Buckingham developed a reputation for being the studio mastermind behind Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits. But in the case of “You Make Loving Fun”, one of the band’s most enduring singles, Christine McVie, who wrote it and sang lead, put together most of the track during a Buckingham absence. That included the nifty idea to have the clavinet churning underneath the rhythm. As Garth Hudson had done for “Up On Cripple Creek”, she utilized a wah-wah pedal to give it more of a burping sound. Notice how those low notes on the clavinet are contrasted by the thrilling rise into the refrains, yet another example of McVie’s genius construction here.

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