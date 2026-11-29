1984 was a golden year for music videos. Around this time, music videos became an extension of an artist’s voice, not just promotional footage. The four visuals below saw artists and their teams go above and beyond. These are art pieces equal to the songs they accompany.

[RELATED: 4 Songs From 1985 That Even Modern Music Fans Can Get Behind]

Videos by American Songwriter

“When Doves Cry” by Prince

Play video

From Prince in a steaming bathtub to intimate scenes to pure surrealism, this music video captures everything great about Prince’s Purple Rain era. With heavy creative input from Prince himself, only this visionary rocker could’ve pulled this video off.

“Dig if you will the picture / Of you, and I engaged in a kiss / The sweat of your body covers me / Can you my darling / Can you picture this,” the iconic lyrics read. A song this singular and era-defining needed an equally splashy music video. Prince more than earned that here.

“You Might Think” by The Cars

Play video

In modernity, it’s hard to see past the antiquated graphics of The Cars’ “You Might Think” music video. But no one can deny this was an era-defining visual. It’s dripping in 1980s nostalgia.

The playful visual got them plenty of play on MTV. It’s not hard to see why when we revisit it. It’s larger than life and unforgettable. “You might think I’m crazy to hang around with you / Maybe you think I’m lucky to have something to do / But I think that you’re wild / Inside me is some child,” the band sings while mind-boggling effects happen on screen.

“Careless Whisper” by George Michael

Play video

The music video for George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” is just as sensual as the song suggests. There could be no other visual for this song but what the creative team came up with.

“I’m never gonna dance again / Guilty feet have got no rhythm / Though it’s easy to pretend / I know you’re not a fool,” the lyrics read. Michael acts out the song’s storyline in the music video, heightening its emotional impact.

“Jump” by Van Halen

Play video

A music video doesn’t have to be intricate to be memorable. Take Van Halen’s “Jump”, for example. The video shows the band performing the track, keeping it simple but effective.

“I get up, and nothin’ gets me down / You got it tough, I’ve seen the toughest around / And I know, baby, just how you feel / You got to roll with the punches to get to what’s real,” the lyrics read. This video debuted on MTV in 1984, proving that raw attitude and charisma can go a long way.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images