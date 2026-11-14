4 Feel-Good Songs From 1965 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

Music has an almost magical ability to lift our spirits, brighten our moods, and make us feel good. Returning to these songs whenever we want a sonic pick-me-up is a surefire way to turn a bad day around, if only for a few minutes, which is why these tracks tend to stay with us far longer than the first time we heard them. That’s why every baby boomer can still sing these four feel-good songs from 1965 by heart.

“My Girl” by The Temptations

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The Temptations released “My Girl” in late December 1964, which means the majority of American audiences didn’t start hearing this feel-good song multiple times a day until 1965. The classic Motown track is one of the most ubiquitous examples of a mid-60s love song. Simple, sweet, to the point—The Temptations’ stellar performance was the icing on the cake of an incredibly well-composed song by Smokey Robinson and Ronald White of The Miracles.

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“What’s New Pussycat?” by Tom Jones

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Tom Jones released “What’s New Pussycat?” as the theme song for the 1965 comedy of the same name. Although he was initially hesitant to record a song that didn’t seem to fit his larger-than-life voice or previous musical catalogue. However, that’s why songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David wanted Jones in the first place. A voice like that would give this surface-level-silly song some serious merit.

“California Girls” by The Beach Boys

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The Beach Boys had no shortage of feel-good songs around 1965, but perhaps one of their most ubiquitous was “California Girls”. The ode to women of the West Coast had listeners everywhere wishing they lived somewhere sunny and seaside, whether because they were interested in the women who resided there or because they wanted to be one of those women. Even decades later, most baby boomers will be able to prattle off the characteristics of the girls from around the country, from the “Southern girls with the way they talk” to the hip East Coast girls.

“Eight Days A Week” by The Beatles

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1965 marked a turning point for The Beatles as they switched from teeny-bopper love songs to the more pre-psychedelic offerings of Rubber Soul. Still, there were some remnants of their earliest days as the Fab Four coming out in this year, including “Eight Days A Week”. Featuring airtight harmonies by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and a classic, lovey-dovey song subject, it’s no wonder that baby boomers can still sing this iconic cut by heart all these years later.

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