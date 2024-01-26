The Golden Intro and Motown Hustle That Informed the Meaning Behind “My Girl” by The Temptations

Motown founder Berry Gordy always believed a song has to grab the listener in the first few seconds. Introductions were always a vital part of a song’s success. Bassist James Jamerson supplied the iconic riff that kicks off The Temptations‘ first No. 1 hit. Guitarist Robert White laid on the riff that complements the bass so perfectly. Let’s look at the meaning behind “My Girl” by The Temptations.



A Beginning, a Middle, and an End

Gordy discovered Smokey Robinson when the young singer’s group was auditioning for Jackie Wilson’s manager. The group did not get the job, but Gordy liked what he heard. Gordy co-wrote some of Wilson’s biggest hits, so Robinson recognized the name when the future Motown founder introduced himself. They started talking about songwriting, and Robinson shared some of his songs with Gordy. They were crude, but Gordy could see there were some good ideas. Verses didn’t connect. The experienced writer shared the advice that every song should connect. It should have a beginning, a middle, and an end. Robinson took the criticism and, eventually, had more success as a songwriter than Gordy.

The Voice

Eddie Ruffin is singing lead on this song. Smokey Robinson, the lead singer of The Miracles, was appearing with The Temptations at New York’s Apollo Theater. He had written the song with Miracle Ronald White, and the original plan was to record it themselves. During these package shows, Robinson discovered what a great voice David Ruffin had. The earlier Temptations singles featured Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams, but Ruffin sang lead on “Under the Boardwalk” by The Drifters during their show. Robinson was convinced that putting the proper song with that voice would lead to success. Between shows, he would gather The Temptations around the piano and work on “My Girl” with Ruffin, encouraging the rest of the members to make up their own background vocals.

“My Guy”

In March 1964, Robinson wrote and produced a No. 1 song for Mary Wells. Wells, the first female star at Motown, jokingly sang the song’s outro in a husky, Mae West type of voice. Robinson encouraged her to keep it up, and it remained in the recording. “My Girl” was Robinson’s gender-switching idea to write a new song. It’s not simply an answer song but another love song full of admiration and catchy wordplay.

The Intro

In the documentary Hitsville: The Making of Motown, Robinson remembered the recording session. “We were recording it, you know, we were running it down, and I had Jameson play (the bass line). So, we were just still running it down. We hadn’t even started recording it yet. And Robert White, you know, he was the lead guitarist for the Funk Brothers. Robert stood up and started walking around the studio with his guitar and playing (the guitar riff). And he started laughing, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no.’ And I said, ‘Oh, no, no, no. Are you kidding?’ That’s on the record. And it became one of the most famous guitar riffs ever, and he was just kidding around.”

Earl Van Dyke played piano, and Benny Benjamin played the drums. Arranger Paul Riser added the horns and strings.

QC Dept.

Gordy would gather his workers every Friday morning and listen to the latest recordings. He referred to this as the quality control element of his entertainment empire. Competition was fierce, as only so many slots were available on the charts, especially in the days of the British Invasion. Norman Whitfield, Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, Clarence Paul, Smokey Robinson, and even Gordy produced songs by The Supremes, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Martha and The Vandellas, The Contours, Little Stevie Wonder, The Velvelettes, The Spinners, The Miracles, and Edwin Starr. The competition was a driving motivator for Robinson. If Norman Whitfield had a No. 1 with Marvin Gaye, Robinson was that much more determined to reach the top spot with the artist he was working with.

In 1994, Otis Williams, the last surviving Temptation, was asked if one song stood out among their 40 years of hits. He told NPR, “I automatically would have to say ‘My Girl.’ ‘My Girl’ is so universal that we could not—we tried years ago not to do ‘My Girl’ in the show. We would never do that again. We got cussed out, almost ran off the stage, so it has such a universal appeal.”

Beatlegram for Mr. Gordy

The song was a smash. It sold over a million copies and hit number one, and The Beatles even sent a telegram congratulating the Motown artists on all of their success.

In Hitsville: The Making of Motown, Robinson said, “People have asked me a thousand times, ‘Hey, man. Aren’t you sorry you didn’t keep ‘My Girl’ for yourself?’ Had it not been for The Temptations, and David Ruffin, and Norman Whitfield, I probably would have never even written ‘My Girl.’ Berry wanted us to be competitive. We were fiercely competitive against each other. But we helped each other. The Motown family.”

