4 Guitar Heroes Who Turned 1980s Shredding Into High Art

These four guitar heroes turned simple playing into something much more consequential in the 1980s. Instead of just serving their songs with instrumental melodies, these players took over the spotlight. They used shredding techniques to usher in a new era of guitar playing.

[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1974 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores]

Videos by American Songwriter

Steve Vai

Play video

Whether you’re considering his solo work or his time collaborating with other legends, Steve Vai is tailor-made for this list. His technique was unmatched in the 1980s. A virtuoso in the truest sense, Vai’s playing has had a major influence on rock.

He combined his unparalleled playing with a theatrical edge that made him a buzzy player. He transformed what guitar playing could produce. Take “For The Love Of God”, for example. This song blends impressive playing with melodic appeal. It’s an approach to guitar music that still feels unexpected today.

Joe Satriani

Play video

Having great technical promise is one thing; making your songs still feel like listenable tracks despite that talent is another. Sometimes being too proficient can alienate listeners. Not everyone can understand technical choices. Joe Satriani is a player who has managed to do both.

Though he was a revolutionary instrumentalist in the 1980s, his songs had a cinematic tinge that made them as exciting as any pop song. Many guitarists have done one or the other, but few can combine both ideals into one career. Satriani has proven that you don’t have to sacrifice appeal to be seen as a great, studied player.

Eddie Van Halen

Play video

Eddie Van Halen helped to shape the vocabulary of 1980s guitar playing. From finger tapping to innovative rhythm, Van Halen was a foundational figure in 1980s guitar. Van Halen’s many 1980s hits show how essential he was to the era and the diversity of his talent.

From his cameo in Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” to Van Halen’s own tracks like “Panama” and “Cathedral”, this guitarist created a new standard for players to attempt to live up to.

Randy Rhoads

Play video

Randy Rhoads is one of the most recognized guitar players in rock history. He lent his talents to Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne before his untimely death at age 25. Despite his short tenure in the rock scene, he left a mammoth legacy in shredding.

He fused hard rock conventions with high technical skill. Classical meets haphazard; Rhoads’ playing ushered in a new era of rock.

(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)