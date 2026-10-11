3 Classic Rock Songs From 1974 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Historically, shopping malls and grocery stores love to pipe in classic rock music while their patrons peruse their wares. The music gives people energy. It puts a smile on their faces as they wait for the cashiers.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that we still hear today. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1974 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Ballroom Blitz” by The Sweet from ‘Desolation Boulevard’ (1974)

Play video

This 1974 classic rock track provides a great deal of energy and a great deal of joy whenever it comes on the stereo. Indeed, the song slaps a grin across your face in your local grocery store as you pick out which jar of olives would make the best martinis for the weekend. Released on The Sweet’s 1974 LP, Desolation Boulevard, “The Ballroom Blitz” has been entertaining classic rock fans ever since. Heck, even in the 1990s, one of the biggest music movies of the decade included the song on its soundtrack. And for all those reasons and more, you’ll likely hear the tune the next time you go to the store.

“Mandy” by Barry Manilow from ‘Barry Manilow II’ (1974)

Play video

This sweet, swelling track from Barry Manilow is enough to open your heart. It’s a big, emotive tune. It’s a loving ode to another. And whenever it comes on the stereo or overhead speakers, you feel closer to your humanity. You hope for a good outcome for the people in the tune. But then you realize you’re in a department store searching through bargain bin sweaters. Well, while your upcoming purchase might be sensible, there is nothing normal about Manilow’s vocal performance on this offering, which is why you’ll often hear it in your local shops as you browse.

“You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker from ‘I Can Stand A Little Rain’ (1974)

Play video

Simply put, on this 1974 tune, Joe Cocker gave the world one of the best vocal performances of all time. Hearing it now summons up the depths of your soul. You remember who you are and how much you can love another. Suddenly, hearing it, a tear drops from your eye onto the sliced melon you’re thinking of buying. Just remember: You are so beautiful. To everyone! That’s what this song tells us, and that’s why we often hear it in your local shops and stores.

Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns