4 John Anderson Songs That Prove He Is a Songwriting Genius

John Anderson had a career in country music that was nearly unmatched. For more than 40 years, Anderson released song after song, beginning with “Swoop Down Sweet Jesus”, penning many of them himself. Anderson wrote far too many songs to list, but these are four of his best, which prove that he is a songwriting genius.

“Swingin’”

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Anderson’s “Swingin’” came out in 1983. For the remainder of his career, it became a mainstay in his live shows. Anderson wrote “Swingin’” with Lionel Delmore, as part of Anderson’s Wild & Blue album.

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“Swingin’” is actually a sweet story song about a boy who falls in love with a neighborhood girl named Charlotte. The chorus says, “Yeah, and we’ll be swingin, yes, we’ll be swinging / Little Charlotte she’s as pretty as the angels when they sang / I can’t believe I’m out here on the front porch in the swing / Just-a-swingin‘.”

Anderson earned a CMA Award for Single of the Year for this song.

“Seminole Wind”

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Anderson is the only writer of “Seminole Wind”. Out in 1992, the picturesque song is the title track of a record Anderson released that same year.

Written as a tribute to his home state of Florida, “Seminole Wind” says, “So blow, blow Seminole wind / Blow like you’re never gonna blow again / I’m calling to you like a long lost friend / But I know who you are.”

In 2008, James Taylor included this song on his Covers record.

“Bend It Until It Breaks”

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Anderson and Delmore also wrote “Bend It Until It Breaks”, for Anderson’s Country ’Til I Die project.

A heartbreaking song about a relationship that just can’t work, “Bend It Until It Breaks” says, “Oh, and I’ve heard it before time and time again / You say it’s the last time but it never ends / How much more can this poor heart take / You bend it until it breaks.”

This is Anderson’s final Top 5 single of his career.

“I Wish I Could Have Been There”

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Anderson shows off his sentimental side in “I Wish I Could Have Been There”. Written with Kent Robbins, “I Wish I Could Have Been There” came out in 1994, as part of his Solid Gold record.

“I Wish I Could Have Been There” is perhaps also at least somewhat autobiographical. The song is sung from the perspective of a man who is missing important milestones in his family because of a life on the road.

The chorus says, “It was a happy day but kinda sad / And I wish I coulda been there / Yeah, I wish I coulda been there / I wish I coulda been there for that.”

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