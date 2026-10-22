Country Music Mourns John Anderson: “Seminole Wind” Singer and Hall of Famer Dies at 71

On Wednesday, country music celebrated the life and career of Dolly Parton with the I Will Always Love You special. But sadly, at the same time, the genre lost another legendary voice when John Anderson passed away at 71. The singer behind hits like “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin’,” and “Black Sheep,” he released nearly two dozen albums and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. And only a decade later, Anderson walked into the Country Music Hall of Fame. But even before he passed away, he took a moment to remember Dolly.

The news of Anderson’s death came as a shock to many. The singer was last seen over the weekend, celebrating Paul Overstreet, The Stanley Brothers, and Tim McGraw’s inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame. But only a few days later, Anderson’s family shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

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Posting a picture of Anderson, the family announced, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend. To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special.”

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John Anderson Labels Dolly Parton The “Very Greatest”

Admitting that the family was “completely heartbroken” over Anderson’s passing, they took comfort in the fact that his voice, talent, and passion would live on. “His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Not one for social media, Anderson only posted when it came to performances or the occasional celebration. But when Dolly passed away in August, he instantly paid his respects to the Queen of Country Music. Sharing a timeless picture of Dolly, Anderson wrote in the caption, “She was something else. There will never be another one like her, and we’ll all miss her. Everybody I know loved Dolly, including me. She was one of the very greatest.”

Anderson spent his final months celebrating the people who helped shape country music, from Dolly to the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. But now, the genre was doing the same for him. And with a career that stretched decades, there was a great deal worth celebrating.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic)