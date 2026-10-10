4 Legendary Singers Who Proved That 2016 Was Unmatched

The year 2016 is often considered a modern golden age for music. Artists of every genre seemed to hit their stride then, delivering more than a single year’s fair share of great albums. The four singers below represent the best of the best from that year. They all released projects that highlighted their perfect vocals.

Beyoncé

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Beyoncé rewrote her legacy with Lemonade in 2016. She got as candid as she had ever been on this record. She brought listeners into the breakdown of her marriage with unmatched power and, most important for this list, impeccable vocals.

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Beyoncé’s vocal talent was well known long before 2016, but this album gave people new appreciation. It also earned her plenty of new fans, who discovered her unparalleled vocal ability for the first time. It was a transformative album, turning Beyoncé from a pop diva into an all-genre legend.

David Bowie

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David Bowie released his final album in 2016, putting a neat bow on his legacy. Blackstar was prophetic in ways, becoming an eerie release in the wake of his death shortly after. Bowie’s vocals are fragile here, delivering the perfect tone for such a bittersweet project.

Though understated aesthetically, Bowie was just as theatrical here as ever. He gave this final album the gravity it deserved. You can sense the weight of this project through Bowie’s vocals, which are as powerful as they are tender.

Ariana Grande

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Ariana Grande wowed fans with her powerful vocals on her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman. Every song on this landmark record shows Grande operating at full capacity. Though her voice continues to level up, this album was a clear benchmark for the perfection fans could expect from this pop staple.

From the belting title track to the airy vocals on “Let Me Love You” to the buoyancy of “Greedy”, Grande hit every mark on this record. She showcased the diversity of her voice, delivering many different tones on a single record.

Frank Ocean

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Frank Ocean broke a hiatus in 2016 with Blonde. This album was just as lauded as his first, delivering songs with itch-scratching vocals. On this record, Ocean weaves in and out of rhythmic singing, agile riffs, and deep emotion. He proved himself one of the most unique voices in the alt-R&B space with his first record. This album perfected that niche.

Ocean’s voice is unmistakable. His influence is similarly easily felt. This album produced many copycats, trying to emulate the sound that comes innately to Ocean.

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