3 Rock Vocalists Who Proved the 2010s Were Unmatched

These three rock vocalists from the 2010s prove that the genre has stayed alive and relevant. Each of these voices could measure up to any era of rock, perhaps even supersede it.

[RELATED: 3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores]

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Brittany Howard

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Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard has one of the most recognizable voices of the 2010s in any genre, let alone rock. After debuting in 2009, this band took the subsequent decade by storm, wowing listeners with their unique blend. Howard’s vocals were central to their success, bringing grit and technical prowess back to the genre. “Bless my heart, bless my soul / Didn’t think I’d make it to 22 years old / There must be someone up above / Saying, ‘Come on, Brittany, you got to come on up,’” she sings in one of the band’s most popular efforts from the 2010s, “Hold On”.

Howard continues to wow audiences today. No matter how many times you’ve heard her unique timbre. From her work with Alabama Shakes to her solo material, Howard has no equal in the modern rock landscape.

Alex Turner

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The Alex Turner-helmed Arctic Monkeys had been carving out a spot in rock for years before they broke into America in the early 2010s. Their success that year made them icons of the era, even though they’d been rooted in the English scene for years before then.

As the lead vocalist, Turner helped to epitomize what this era of alt-rock would sound like. With motormouth lyrics and a heavy accent, Turner helped spark a fascination with what was happening across the pond. Plenty of bands walked through the door they opened, much to fans’ glee.

Dan Reynolds

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Whether you’re the world’s biggest Imagine Dragons fan or not, no one can deny Dan Reynolds has quite the powerhouse vocal set to his name. He belts like the best of them, bringing a power not just anyone in his generation can boast.

Imagine Dragons’ 2010s throwback “Believer” is a testament to the raw sound he can capture with his voice alone. Even on record, the listener is nearly blown away by the raw energy of his lead vocal line. “Pain! / You made me a, you made me a believer, believer / Pain! / You break me down and build me up, believer, believer,” he sings with a sharpness to his vocals that few can measure up to.

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