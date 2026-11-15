4 Little River Band Songs That Will Likely Always Sound Like Classics

Little River Band emerged in 1975 with “Curiosity (Killed The Cat)”, their debut single and first Top 15 hit in their native Australia. But by “It’s A Long Way There”, out one year later, Little River Band was beginning to find success in the United States as well.

With that in mind, these are four of the best Little River Band songs, which will likely always sound like classics.

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“Lonesome Loser”

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One of Little River Band’s most popular songs, “Lonesome Loser” was written by band member David Briggs. Out in 1979, “Lonesome Loser” is part of their First Under The Wire record.

“Lonesome Loser” starts with the chorus, which says, “Have you heard about the lonesome loser / Beaten by the queen of hearts every time / Have you heard about the lonesome loser / He’s a loser, but he still keeps on tryin’.”

“This song gave Little River Band their first and only Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus. They lost to “Minute By Minute” by The Doobie Brothers.

“Reminiscing”

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Little River Band’s Graeham Goble is the sole writer of “Reminiscing”. “Reminiscing”, out in 1978, is on Little River Band’s Sleeper Catcher album.

The nostalgic song says in part, “I said to myself when we’re old / We’ll go dancing in the dark / Walking through the park / And reminiscing.”

“Reminiscing” is Little River Band’s first Top 5 single in the United States. In 1996, Barry Manilow included this song on Summer Of ’78, Manilow’s record of covers from the late 1970s.

“The Other Guy”

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Released in 1983, “The Other Guy” is one of only two new songs on the group’s Greatest Hits record. Goble is also the writer of this song.

A poignant song about trying to not give up on a relationship, “The Other Guy” says, “The other guy won’t be around to talk to our kids / He won’t understand when you’re down the way that I did / We had it all, you and I, we just need to try again.”

“The Other Guy” is Little River Band’s final Top 10 single. It is also the first song featuring John Farnham on lead vocals. Farnham replaced Glenn Shorrock, the former lead vocalist.

“Cool Change”

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If there is one song Little River Band is known for, it might be “Cool Change“. Also on First Under The Wire, “Cool Change” was written by Shorrock.

“Cool Change” says, “Time for a cool change / I know that it’s time for a cool change / Now that my life is so prearranged / I know that it’s time for a cool change.”

“Cool Change” is one of the few Little River Band songs that did well in the United States for them, but not in Australia.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images