These 3 Rock Songs From the 1970s Sound Like the First Day of Fall

These three rock songs from the 1970s feel like the first day of fall. These songs are hits any time of year, but something about a cool, crisp day makes them hit all the more. Revisit these songs once the seasons change and you’ll see what I mean.

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“Landslide” — Fleetwood Mac

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Starting with an obvious choice, we have Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”. This tender track about growing older has a distinctive chill. When we listen to this 1970s rock song, it’s easy to feel the crisp fall air and the leaves changing color. Much like the seasons of Nicks’ life were changing when she penned this, this is the perfect transition song from summer to colder weather.

“I took my love, took it down / I climbed a mountain, and I turned around / And I saw my reflection in the snow-covered hills / ‘Til the landslide brought me down,” the lyrics read. This is just the kind of comfort that you need to help usher in the slower, colder time of year.

“Cool Change” — Little River Band

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“If there’s one thing in my life that’s missing / It’s the time that I spend alone / Sailing on the cool and bright clear water / There’s lots of those friendly people,” the lyrics to Little River Band’s “Cool Change” read. This 1970s rock track is about the need for a fresh start. The changing of seasons is the perfect time for new beginnings, making this song the perfect listen for the start of fall.

Both the lyrics and the melody have a distinctly fall vibe. It’s a strong track at any point of the year, but it sounds its best with a little nip in the air.

“Blue Sky” — The Allman Brothers Band

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The Allman Brothers Band’s soft ballad “Blue Sky” feels like fall incarnate. Like the first cool day after a long hot summer, this track plays like a reprieve. Rock fans exhale when they listen to this track, letting its soothing melody wash over them.

“Don’t fly, mister blue bird, I’m just walkin’ down the road / Early morning sunshine, tell me all I need to know,” the lyrics read. When fall comes around, do yourself a favor and add this song to your playlist. It’ll make the whole season shift much more palpable.

(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)