Well, we’re at it again, imagining the kind of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that goes above and beyond what the actual one does in terms of inclusion. This is our third such article, and we think we have the ammo to keep going with many more.

Take a look at our choices below. These four acts are all staggeringly great, even if the music they made is quite varied. We’d love to see them all in the Rock Hall sooner rather than later.

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Sting

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The voters set a precedent of sorts for 80s-focused acts by including Phil Collins this year, separate from his work with Genesis. Now, let’s keep that ball rolling and get Sting in there aside from his work with The Police. Considering the career that he’s developed out on his own, it’s kind of wild to think how many people doubted him when he left behind his highly successful band. Hit singles started pouring forth almost immediately from him and continued for a couple of decades. And let’s also consider standout albums like The Dream Of The Blue Turtles, The Soul Cages, and Ten Summoner’s Tales in his favor. He did all this while refusing to settle for easy pop music, always pushing the boundaries.

Steve Earle

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If there’s an area of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that most needs to be rectified, it’s their lax reaction to Americana music. In our last edition of our Rock Hall wish list, we included Lucinda Williams. Now it’s time to make the case for Steve Earle. Earle learned his trade at the foot of masters like Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark. When he finally had the chance to build his own recording career, he immediately delivered classic LPs like Guitar Town and Copperhead Road. After dealing with personal problems, Earle ratcheted his recording career back up and has stayed prolific and profound ever since. To paraphrase one of Earle’s famous quotes about Van Zandt, we’d stand on a table and vouch for him.

The Decemberists

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We’re sticking here to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s rule of 25 years having passed since an act’s first recording for inclusion. The good news is that The Decemberists now make the cut, having released their debut EP in 2001. Let’s see how long before the Rock Hall waits to get them nominated, because we wouldn’t waste a second. They carved out a unique niche in the indie rock world. Lead singer Colin Meloy’s literate lyrics often adorned fantastical narratives that remained indelibly moving. What other band could deliver brilliance while offering either myth-based song cycles (Hazards Of Love) or Americana-leaning LPs (The King Is Dead)?

Elliott Smith

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We’re guessing that Smith’s name is going to pop up on a nomination list for the Hall of Fame at some point soon. (And if not, it’s a travesty.) We have faith because of the reverence he earned among fellow songwriters. Smith could easily have gone the indie route his whole career and still made a huge impact. But instead, he went major label without losing an ounce of the integrity and searing honesty that made his work so special. His melodies were stunning, while his lyrics bordered on harrowing at times thanks to their confessional fearlessness. Albums like Either/Or, XO, and Figure 8 simply can’t be topped. Few can boast of a body of work as flawless as the one Smith offered in his all-too-brief career.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)