4 Bands and Artists Who Belong in a Big-Tent Classic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

We’re at it again. While acknowledging that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame committee has a near-impossible task of deciding who should be in and who should be excluded, we’re still here waving the flag for some of our favorite candidates.

These four acts have done Hall of Fame-worthy work throughout their brilliant careers. That’s why we’d love to see the kind of R&R HOF that acknowledges their brilliance.

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Nick Lowe

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We’d like to believe that one of the all-time great artists/songwriters might have a shot to be recognized sometime soon. Until that day arrives, we’re more than willing to stump for Lowe. Just look at how he’s slyly landed in the middle of some major musical movements. There Lowe was with his 70s group Brinsley Schwarz laying the groundwork for pub rock. His first few solo albums put him at the forefront of New Wave, where he also contributed as a producer for Elvis Costello’s early records. And how about his transformation into one of the most elegant, eloquent balladeers of his time? There’s nothing that Lowe can’t do or hasn’t done, his offhand excellence shining all the way.

Lucinda Williams

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It’s about time that some of the members of the Americana genre start seeing some recognition. After all, there’s no other style that has produced such a wealth of wonderful songwriters. And Lucinda Williams has been and continues to be one of the finest tunesmiths in that musical subcategory. Although she’d already done plenty of brilliant work before then, her 1998 album Car Wheels On A Gravel Road set a standard for writing that few Americana albums have been able to match. And it’s been pretty much nothing but consistently stellar work ever since. We believe that the Hall will get around to Williams. She’s long overdue.

Thin Lizzy

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The 1986 overdose death of Phil Lynott, the frontman for this potent Irish band, cut short their catalog before we could witness where they might take it next. But Thin Lizzy had already proven plenty influential by that time. Spearheaded by Lynott’s melodic songwriting touch and some stellar guitarists, the band managed to combine a hard rock edge with innate tunefulness. In other words, they were ahead of the game as forerunners of the arena rock genre before that style truly hit its peak. Their 1976 masterpiece Jailbreak, with its indelible hit “The Boys Are Back In Town”, spearheaded a bunch of big sellers. For more greatness, look earlier in their catalog for Nightlife, a 1974 gem with a soul vibe.

The Stylistics

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No genre dominated the American music scene in the early 70s more than Philly Soul. Yet too few of those artists have ascended to the heights of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction of The Spinners was a step in the right direction. Now, it’s time to recognize the group that was the biggest hitmaker of the entire genre. The Stylistics epitomized the sound of the so-called “quiet storm.” They dealt in slow, string-laden ballads about lost love. Benefitting from both stellar songs provided by Thom Bell and Linda Creed and gorgeous productions from Bell, they lived in the Top 10 for a stretch of about five years. Lead singer Russell Thompkins Jr.’s falsetto alone deserves induction.

(Photo by Estate of Keith Morris/Redferns)