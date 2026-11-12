4 One-Hit Wonder Lyrics From 1994 That Every 90s Kid Remembers

The year 1994 was a year to remember. Here are some one-hit wonder lyrics from 1994 that we still love.

“I Know” by Dionne Farris

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“I know why you dial my number / I know why you say you’re mine / I know what you’re doing /And it’s not gonna work this time.”

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In “I Know”, Dionne Farris calls out a love interest and reveals that she’s not as naive as they think. This song peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and was even nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1996.

“Tootsee Roll” by 69 Boyz

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“Cotton candy, sweetie go, let me see the Tootsee Roll.”

“Tootsee Roll” isn’t the first song to find success by getting people to dance along to it. This is a feat that the band Village People achieved with “Y.M.C.A” and that Madonna also scored with “Vogue”. However, it might be the first song to name a groove after a popular candy. This song peaked at No. 8 on Billboard, and honestly, it’s still dance floor-worthy.

“I’ll Take You There” by General Public

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“Oh, mmm, I know a place, ain’t nobody cryin’ / Ain’t nobody worried, ain’t no smilin’ faces Mmm, no no, lyin’ to the races.”

Before General Public got their hands on it, “I’ll Take You There” was released by The Staple Singers. From that first release, the song earned its stripes by peaking at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It also made it to the top of the R&B chart a few years before General Public recorded it via BeBe & CeCe Winans. General Public ended up doing the song for a movie called Threesome, and it made it to the top of the dance chart, as well as No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Baby I Love Your Way” by Big Mountain

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“Ooo, baby, I love your way, everyday / Wanna tell you I love your way, everyday.”

Similar to the General Public hit, Big Mountain was not the first to record and have success with “Baby I Love Your Way”. Originally, the track was recorded by Peter Frampton, who released it in 1975. It eventually peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Big Mountain’s version of the song is a little more reggae than Frampton’s version, but it still resonated with listeners. Unlike Frampton’s “Baby I Love Your Way”, the Big Mountain version actually made the Top 10 on the Hot 100.

Photo by: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images