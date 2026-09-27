The Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera VMAs Performance That Shocked the World

Madonna knows how to create an unforgettable moment. Back in 2003, the pop superstar made headlines for her now-iconic performance at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Alongside Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, Madonna opened the 2003 show by performing “Like a Virgin.” The trio’s time on stage is remembered to this day thanks to Madonna’s kisses with both of the artists.

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That wasn’t Madonna’s only memorable VMAs moment over the years. Her “Like a Virgin” performance during the inaugural 1984 broadcast became one of the most groundbreaking moments in pop culture history.

She also opened the show with “Express Yourself” in 1989, gave a show-stopping performance of “Vogue” in 1990, and performed “Bye Bye Baby” in 1993.

Throughout her career, Madonna has won 19 competitive VMAs. She also became the first solo female artist to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award in 1986.

Madonna’s VMAs Return

Now, more than two decades after Madonna’s last time live on the VMA stage, she’s set to return to the show.

At the 2026 MTV VMAs, Madonna will open the ceremony with a sure-to-be unforgettable performance. This year’s other performers include Shaboozey, Gener8tion, Yung Lean, RAYE, Sienna Spiro, LISA, Kacey Musgraves, SOMBR, and Teddy Swims.

It’s not only her return to the VMAs stage that is making this year’s show a noteworthy one for Madonna. Following the release of her latest album, Confessions II, the singer is the most-nominated artist of the year with 11 nods.

Madonna is up for awards in the following categories: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Dance, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Visual Effects.

Just behind Madonna in terms of nominations is Taylor Swift, who earned nine nods. Elsewhere, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each earned seven nods. Other top nominees include Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, LISA, Shakira, and Tate McRae.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg VMAs will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27 on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV, and streaming on Paramount+.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic