4 Songs About the Cold War With Lyrics That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

The Cold War era was a time that sparked a lot of questions and lit a fire under fear. Here are some lyrics from songs that talked about the conflict that still send shivers down our spines.

“Wind Of Change” by Scorpions

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“Take me to the magic of the moment / On a glory night / Where the children of tomorrow dream away (dream away) / In the wind of change.”

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Klaus Meine of Scorpions wrote “Wind Of Change” following the band’s visit to the Soviet Union, during a time when the tension between the communists and capitalists was pretty heavy. The lyrics in this song speak of a “wind of change” that feels evident but also reflect the narrator’s dream of a change that is positive and hopeful.

“Two Minute Warning” by Depeche Mode

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“The dawning of another year / Marks time for those who understand / One in four still here / While you and I go hand in hand.”

“Two Minute Warning” by Depeche Mode faces the reality of nuclear war head-on with a bold statement: Literally anyone can be subjected to the consequences of that kind of crisis. This song does a really good job of painting a picture that not only makes you think, but also makes you want to speak your mind.

“Land Of Confusion” by Genesis

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“There’s too many men, too many people / Making too many problems / And not much love to go around.”

In “Land Of Confusion”, Genesis criticizes global leadership at the time, with not just a song but also a pretty pointed music video. Mike Rutherford of Genesis shared with Songfacts that, although a preachy protest song isn’t usually what he would go for, it “seemed to work” with “Land Of Confusion”. Lyrically, he also highlighted this song as one of his favorites.

“London Calling” by The Clash

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“A nuclear error, but I have no fear / ‘Cause London is drowning, an’ I, I live by the river.”

The Clash wrote “London Calling” about a potential apocalypse. Joe Strummer was inspired to write this song by a conversation he’d had with his fiancée at the time.

“There was a lot of Cold War nonsense going on, and we knew that London was susceptible to flooding,” he explained to Uncut magazine. “She told me to write something about that.”

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