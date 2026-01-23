While known for his time with the German rock band Scorpions, Francis Buchholz nurtured a love for music even before becoming a teenager. Never losing that passion, he spent over five decades releasing albums like Fly to the Rainbow, Lovedrive, Blackout, and Crazy World. When joining Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock, he showcased his talents on Bridge the Gap and Spirit on a Mission. Having left his mark in the music industry, sadly, the musician passed away at 71.

Having battled cancer for some time, Buchholz lost his fight on Thursday, January 22. Sharing the heartbreaking news on Facebook, his wife, Hella, posted a picture of the musician on stage. Full of life, passion, and creativity, she announced, “It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer. He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.”

Even when Buchholz found it difficult to fight the cancer, Hella insisted his family was there through every moment. “Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family – exactly the way he taught us.”

Former Scorpions Bandmate Remember Francis Buchholz

Although losing a husband, father, and friend, Hella understood the power Buchholz possessed in the music industry. With fans all over the world, she added, “We want to thank you for your unwavering loyalty, your love, and the belief you placed in him throughout his incredible journey. You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched.”

Leaving behind a legacy that included hit songs “Wind of Change” and “Still Loving You”, Buchholz’s former Scorpions bandmate Uli Jon Roth shared a touching message to the family. “Very saddening! We were friends. My heartfelt condolences to Hella and family!”

As tributes continue to pour in from fans and fellow musicians, Buchholz is remembered not only for the iconic music he helped create, but for the dedication and heart he brought to every stage he stepped on.

