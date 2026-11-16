4 Songs From 1987 That Even Modern Music Listeners Can Get Behind

In 1987, Michael Jackson released Bad, the Cold War was in full swing, The Simpsons made their first appearance on television, and these songs dominated the airwaves.

“Bad” by Michael Jackson

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You can’t get much swaggier than Michael Jackson’s “Bad”. Back in the day, “bad” actually meant someone was cool or hip. This song often gets misinterpreted as Jackson’s attempt to be some mischievous rebel, but really, I think he was just trying to be cool.

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“Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac

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The 1987 hit “Everywhere” is one of those songs that transports you exactly into the feeling that it describes. This song, which appears on Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night album, describes a relationship where everything feels magical. I love the lyrics and the vibe of this one.

Something’s happening, happening to me

My friends say I’m acting peculiarly

Come along, baby, we better make a start

You better make it soon before you break my heart.

“Dirty Diana” by Michael Jackson

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Although “Dirty Diana” was the late Princess Diana’s favorite Michael Jackson song, the singer admitted to Barbara Walters in an interview that she was not the inspiration for it. Rather, he got the idea from a certain type of groupies that will pretty much “do everything with the band.”

“I wrote a song called ‘Dirty Diana.’ It was not about Lady Diana,” he explained candidly. “It was about a certain kind of girls that hang around concerts or clubs, you know, they call them groupies. I’ve lived with that all my life…”

“Have A Little Faith In Me” by John Haitt

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Written by John Hiatt when he was starting his sober journey, “Have A Little Faith In Me” is an honest plea in song form. This song has a “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers quality that just makes you feel indescribably connected to the vocalist. Besides that, the lyrics can be applied to so many different situations and feelings.

When the road gets dark

And you can no longer see

Just let my love throw a spark

And have a little faith in me

And when the tears you cry

Are all you can believe

Just give these loving arms a try

And have a little faith in me.

Photo by Donna Santisi/Redferns