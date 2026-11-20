Halfway through the 1970s became an important time period in music. So many great songs were released in the middle of the iconic 70s decade, including these four Top 10 hits from 1975.

“Heat Wave” by Linda Ronstadt

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Linda Ronstadt’s “Heat Wave” is part of her Prisoner In Disguise project. Hit songwriting trio Lamont Dozier, Brian Holland, and Eddie Holland are the writers of “Heat Wave”.

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A song about intense desire, the chorus says, “It’s like a heat wave / Burning in my heart / Can’t keep from crying / It’s tearing me apart.”

“Heat Wave” was first released by Martha and the Vandellas. After Ronstadt’s version of this song, Phil Collins also released it in 2010, as part of Going Back, a record of covers. Ronstadt released “Heat Wave” after “When Will I Be Loved”, her first and only No. 1 hit. Ronstadt later revealed she hated “Heat Wave”.

“Why Can’t We Be Friends?” by War

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“Why Can’t We Be Friends?” is the title track of an album War also released in 1975. The members of the band are listed as the song’s writers.

The chorus to “Why Can’t We Be Friends” simply repeats the phrase four times. After this song, War had their final No. 1 with “Low Rider”, a song also on Why Can’t We Be Friends. “Why Can’t We Be Friends” became a pop and R&B hit for War.

“(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” by B.J. Thomas

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B.J. Thomas includes “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” on his Reunion record. It was written by Larry Butler and Chips Moman.

The chorus says, “Hey, won’t you play another / Somebody done somebody wrong song / And make me feel at home / While I miss my baby, while I miss my baby.”

“(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” is Thomas’s final No. 1 single. The song topped Billboard’s Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, and Country charts. In 1979, Kenny Rogers and Dottie West covered this song for their duets album, Classics. That record was produced by Butler.

“Could It Be Magic” by Barry Manilow

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On Barry Manilow’s eponymous album is “Could It Be Magic”. Manilow is listed as a writer on the song, along with Adrienne Anderson. Interestingly, 1800s composer Frédéric Chopin is also listed as a writer on “Could It Be Magic”, since the song was inspired by part of Chopin’s “Prelude In C Minor”.

“Could It Be Magic” says, “Baby I want you / Now, now, now and hold on fast. / Could this be the magic at last.”

Manilow’s 1975 version is a remix of a song that first came out in 1973. In 1976, Donna Summer had a Top 40 hit with the same song.

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