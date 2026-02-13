What Are Barry Manilow’s 5 Biggest US Hits?

Music fans everywhere are rooting for Barry Manilow to recover from some recently announced health complications. As if we needed a reason, it’s an excellent time to look at his back catalog and remember some of his biggest smashes.

The man had a lot of hits, including three US chart-toppers (which we separated for these rankings based on worldwide success). Here are Barry Manilow’s five most successful singles in America.

5. “Could It Be Magic” – No. 6 in 1975

This song had a long history even before it became a hit. Manilow wrote the music while inspired by a piece by the classical composer Chopin. A group named Featherbed, which included Tony Orlando, released an uptempo version with altered lyrics in 1971. Manilow came back to record the song solo for this 1973 debut album. Then, after he had started charting hits, he released a re-recorded version of the song as a single in 1975. After all that, “Could It Be Magic” found its way to the Top 10.

4. “Can’t Smile Without You” – No. 3 in 1978

The songwriting trio of David Martin, Christian Arnold, and Geoff Morrow enjoyed a few hit singles in the UK in the early 70s. They wrote “Can’t Smile Without You”, and Martin performed the first version of the song as a solo act in 1975. The Carpenters took the next shot at the song. Finally, Manilow had his turn, releasing it as a single in 1978 off his album Even Now. Manilow starts the song off gently with a whistling intro. By the end of the song, what started as a gentle shrug builds into a tremendous bellow.

3. “Looks Like We Made It” – No. 1 in 1976

Will Jennings hadn’t yet built his tremendous reputation as one of pop’s great lyricists when he penned this song with composer Richard Kerr. He would go on to write massive hits for Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Celine Dion, and many more. In the case of “Looks Like We Made It”, many people miss out on the fact that the “we” in the song are two former lovers who have moved on with new people. Perhaps they get caught up in the sweeping arrangement by Manilow that features a chorus way up in the rafters.

2. “I Write The Songs” – No. 1 in 1975

It says something about Manilow’s interpretive powers that several of the songs on this list were released by others first. But Barry’s versions topped them all. Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys wrote “I Write The Songs”. Both Captain & Tennille and David Cassidy recorded the song before Manilow. His version of the track comes off as soft and unassuming at first. That helps keep things modest, especially considering Johnston was actually referencing God in the lyrics. Manilow slow-plays it until hitting the heights with a massive note at the song’s end.

1. “Mandy” – No. 1 in 1974

Scott English, who wrote this song originally as “Brandy” with Richard Kerr, enjoyed solid success with it in the UK in 1971. At different times, English stated that it was about a dog and about the drink brandy. Manilow, who had to be prodded into recording the song, needed a ready-made hit after his first album had failed. He changed the title so there’d be less confusion from American audiences who knew the Looking Glass song “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)”. “Mandy” set the tone for easy listening’s surge on the pop charts in the mid-70s.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images