4 Top 40 Hits From 1965 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

The year 1965 was over six decades ago, yet the music from that era lives on today. That’s especially true within the confines of my Honda, named Rhonda, which has a radio that plays songs from the 1960s almost exclusively—including these Top 40 hits from 1965.

“King Of The Road” by Roger Miller

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Surely, this one needs little explanation. What better place to listen to “King Of The Road” by Roger Miller than on the road? So what if I’m only driving to my local Kroger and not enjoying the wayward life of a rambler who pushes brooms to afford an “eight-by-twelve four-bit room”? Listening to this 1965 Top 40 classic makes me feel like I’m making do in a simpler time, when rooms cost 50 cents and not, you know, 200x that price.

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“Eight Days A Week” by The Beatles

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One of my favorite aspects of vocal harmonies is when the two (or three or however many) voices start hitting one another just right, creating a shimmering, buzzing ring that tickles the ear in just the right way. The Beatles’ “Eight Days A Week” is the perfect example of this kind of harmony, with Paul McCartney and John Lennon harmonizing so perfectly with one another that one might even think it’s blood harmony. And of course, the best part about listening to this track in the car is switching back and forth between their parts.

“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas

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With plenty of vocal harmonies to sing along to and a sick flute solo, what’s not to love about The Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin’”? Even over 60 years after the West Coast pop group was riding high in the Top 40 charts of 1965, this song maintains its freshness and limitless appeal. It’s the kind of song that will brighten a dreary November drive, even as they sing about the brown leaves and gray sky. Conversely, in the summer months, when the sky is blue and everything is verdantly green, the callbacks to the wintertime make you appreciate the good weather even more. It’s a great listen year-round.

“Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan

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Irreverent, smart, hanging onto its rhythm by one frayed thread: “Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan is a fantastic car ride listen. Dylan’s prattling lyricism shows off his razor-sharp wit and a keen awareness of both himself and the rapidly changing world around him. Indeed, Dylan’s 1965 Top 40 track spoke to neuroses that were traveling through the brains of baby boomers back then. Yet, they remain just as topical and appropriate for today’s generation.

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