Remember When the Beach Boys Covered This Hit Song by the Mamas & the Papas?

In 1965, The Mamas & The Papas released “California Dreamin’”. The song, their second single, became their first Top 5 hit. Written by band members (and then-husband and wife) John Phillips and Michelle Phillips, “California Dreamin’” is part of If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears, their freshman record.

“California Dreamin’” begins with, “All the leaves are brown, and the sky is gray / I’ve been for a walk on a winter’s day / I’d be safe and warm if I was in L.A. / California dreamin’ on such a winter’s day.”

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One of The Mamas & The Papas’ most memorable songs, “California Dreamin’” has been covered multiple times, including by America, whose version came out in 1979. Still, it’s the cover by The Beach Boys that remains the most noteworthy. Their version of “California Dreamin’” came out in 1986. It is part of their Made In U.S.A. record.

The Beach Boys’ take on “California Dreamin’” became a Top 10 single for them. The success of the song was likely at least partly due to the video. It features John Phillips and Michelle Phillips, along with The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn.

The Story Behind “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas

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Perhaps surprisingly, “California Dreamin’” is at least partly based on real-life events. John Phillips and Michelle Phillips were living in New York City at the time. When they wrote this song, it was during the winter. They were understandably longing for warmer weather. John Phillips wrote the first verse while walking around their apartment.

But it’s Michelle Phillips who wrote the second verse, which starts with, “Stopped in to a church I passed along the way / Well I got down on my knees and I pretend to pray.” John Phillips was strongly opposed to the second verse, due to his ill feelings towards churches after attending a strict religious school. Fortunately, he was ultimately persuaded to keep the lyrics.

Later, in Michelle Phillips’ memoir, California Dreamin’: The True Story of the Mamas and the Papas, she talks about the unlikely success of “California Dreamin’”.

“It was one of those songs,” she says. “Like, ‘Dammit, I don’t want to be boxed into what my life has to offer. I’m going to change it. The only one who can change it is me.’”

Michelle Phillips also reveals the surprising – and profound – impact “California Dreamin’” had on so many other people.

“I can’t tell you just how many people I’ve met since who say, sincerely, that their whole life was changed when they heard ‘California Dreamin”!… It was one of those songs that didn’t just reflect what was going on; it gave impetus to change.” Phillips writes.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images